Nebraska volleyball extends streak of top-10 finishes in final poll

The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked No. 6 in the final coaches’ poll of the season, which was released Monday afternoon.

National champion Kentucky is No. 1, followed by Texas, Wisconsin, Washington, Florida and Nebraska.

Nebraska finished the season with a 16-3 record after losing against Texas in the NCAA Elite Eight last week. Each of the Huskers' losses came against teams that finished in the top 10 — Texas, Minnesota and Ohio State.

Nebraska remains a model for being consistently good in the sport. Nebraska has been ranked in the top eight of the final poll for nine straight years.

