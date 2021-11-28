Nebraska volleyball earns top-10 seed for NCAA Tournament

The Nebraska volleyball team has earned the No. 10 overall seed for the 64 NCAA Tournament.
That means Nebraska will host the first and second rounds at the Devaney Sports Center later this week.
Nebraska will play Big South champion Campbell in the first round on Friday. Campbell (21-9) qualified by winning the Big South Conference Tournament last week.
With a win, Nebraska will play the winner of Florida State-Kansas State in the second round on Saturday.
Nebraska had a 22-7 regular season record. The Huskers’ resume included a second-place finish in the Big Ten and a 6-7 record against ranked teams this season.
The top four overall seeds are No. 1 Louisville, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Pittsburgh and No. 4 Wisconsin.
Louisville has had its best season ever led by Dani Busboom-Kelly, the former Nebraska player and assistant coach from Cortland.
If Texas wins in the first and second rounds, Nebraska would be headed to Austin, Texas, for the Sweet 16 if the Huskers advance. It was Texas that ended Nebraska’s season last spring in the NCAA Elite Eight.
The other seeded teams in the region include SEC champion Kentucky and Pac-12 champion Washington.
Nebraska coach John Cook said the Huskers, and several other teams, got put in a very tough regional.
“If everything goes through you’ve got Kentucky who won the SEC, Washington who won the Pac-12, we finished second in the Big Ten and then you got Texas won the Big 12 all in one bracket,” Cook said. “That should be some interesting discussion right there.”
Nebraska earned a top 10 seed for the 21st time in the last 22 years.
Five Big Ten teams earned top 16 seeds: No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 6 Purdue, No. 9 Ohio State, No. 10 Nebraska and No. 12 Minnesota. Penn State, Illinois and Michigan also made the field.
Creighton is seeded 14th. In the first round Creighton will play Ole Miss, which is led by second-year head coach Kayla Banwarth, the former Nebraska player and assistant coach.
Kansas State was one of the last four in the tournament, along with Iowa State, West Virginia and South Carolina.
The first four left out were Arkansas, Cincinnati, Houston and Syracuse.
Check back for updates to this story.
Photos: NU volleyball takes on Penn State in final home match
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.19
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.