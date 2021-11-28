Nebraska volleyball earns top-10 seed for NCAA Tournament

The Nebraska volleyball team has earned the No. 10 overall seed for the 64 NCAA Tournament.

That means Nebraska will host the first and second rounds at the Devaney Sports Center later this week.

Nebraska will play Big South champion Campbell in the first round on Friday. Campbell (21-9) qualified by winning the Big South Conference Tournament last week.

With a win, Nebraska will play the winner of Florida State-Kansas State in the second round on Saturday.

Nebraska had a 22-7 regular season record. The Huskers’ resume included a second-place finish in the Big Ten and a 6-7 record against ranked teams this season.

The top four overall seeds are No. 1 Louisville, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Pittsburgh and No. 4 Wisconsin.

Louisville has had its best season ever led by Dani Busboom-Kelly, the former Nebraska player and assistant coach from Cortland.

If Texas wins in the first and second rounds, Nebraska would be headed to Austin, Texas, for the Sweet 16 if the Huskers advance. It was Texas that ended Nebraska’s season last spring in the NCAA Elite Eight.

The other seeded teams in the region include SEC champion Kentucky and Pac-12 champion Washington.