Nebraska volleyball drops second straight match while trying new lineup

“We got to start getting people over there where they’re not looking over their shoulder and thinking they’re going to get pulled if they’re not doing well. So that was another goal tonight.”

Sun and Kubik each played as serving subs. Kubik was strong serving, recording two aces.

Nebraska’s strength was at middle blocker. Kayla Caffey had 10 kills on .429 hitting. She also had seven blocks. Callie Schwarzenbach had nine kills on .500 hitting.

Nicklin Hames had 43 assists, along with 11 digs and two blocks.

“I thought Nicklin set really well,” Cook said. “It was her best match setting of the year, and Kayla Caffey played really well tonight.”

Stanford hit .235 for the match, and Nebraska .179.

Nebraska made a big turnaround in the second set. Stanford won the first set 25-19, when Nebraska had just a .119 hitting percentage. But Nebraska recovered in the second set, hitting .385 and dominating the set to tie the match 1-1.

Cook liked how the Huskers competed, but a giving up too many short runs to the Cardinal cost the Huskers.