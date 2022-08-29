 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska volleyball drops from No. 1 in rankings despite 3-0 start

NU volleyball, 8.26

Nebraska's Whitney Lauenstein (first right) is held by Kennedi Orr while celebrating a Husker point against Texas A&M-Corups Christi on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

The Nebraska volleyball team did not stay in the No. 1 spot in the AVCA rankings despite starting the season with three sweeps.

When the AVCA poll was released on Monday Texas was No. 1, followed by Nebraska at No. 2. Nebraska was No. 1 in the preseason poll.

The voting moved Texas up to No. 1 after the Longhorns earned a pair of top-10 wins against preseason No. 7 Ohio State last weekend. Texas played Ohio State on both Friday and Saturday, winning by sweep on Friday and in four sets on Saturday.

Texas earned 23 more points than Nebraska in the poll. The Longhorns received 41 first-place votes, and Nebraska got 23.

Texas went with a challenging schedule in the first two weeks of the season. This week the Longhorns play No. 4 Minnesota and No. 12 Stanford.

The top-5 in the poll had a little shakeup after preseason No. 3 Wisconsin lost against Baylor in five sets on Saturday. The top five is now Texas, Nebraska, Louisville, Minnesota and Georgia Tech.

People are also reading…

Wisconsin dropped to sixth. Creighton (3-0) moved up one spot to 17th.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent Wagner has worked at the Journal Star for 19 years, including 11 years covering the Nebraska volleyball program. His other beats include Nebraska women’s basketball, high school cross country and high school soccer.

