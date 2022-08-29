Nebraska volleyball drops from No. 1 in rankings despite 3-0 start

The Nebraska volleyball team did not stay in the No. 1 spot in the AVCA rankings despite starting the season with three sweeps.

When the AVCA poll was released on Monday Texas was No. 1, followed by Nebraska at No. 2. Nebraska was No. 1 in the preseason poll.

The voting moved Texas up to No. 1 after the Longhorns earned a pair of top-10 wins against preseason No. 7 Ohio State last weekend. Texas played Ohio State on both Friday and Saturday, winning by sweep on Friday and in four sets on Saturday.

Texas earned 23 more points than Nebraska in the poll. The Longhorns received 41 first-place votes, and Nebraska got 23.

Texas went with a challenging schedule in the first two weeks of the season. This week the Longhorns play No. 4 Minnesota and No. 12 Stanford.

The top-5 in the poll had a little shakeup after preseason No. 3 Wisconsin lost against Baylor in five sets on Saturday. The top five is now Texas, Nebraska, Louisville, Minnesota and Georgia Tech.