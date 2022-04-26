 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska volleyball defensive specialist Akana entering transfer portal

Kansas vs. Nebraska, 4.23

Nebraska defensive specialist Keonilei Akana dives for a short serve by Kansas during a spring exhibition match on April 23 at Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Nebraska volleyball player Keonilei Akana will enter her name into the NCAA transfer portal database with plans to find a new school, she announced on social media Tuesday.

Akana was a key part of Nebraska’s defense that helped the Huskers reach the national championship match last season, and also a great server. Her 302 digs last season ranked third on the team, and her 42 ace serves led the team.

In Nebraska’s spring match Saturday against Kansas, she led the Huskers with 18 digs.

But Akana was a part-time player at Nebraska, and it would be a challenge for her to become the starting libero after Lexi Rodriguez earned first-team All-America honors last season.

The Huskers should still have defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles, a former starting libero at Nebraska, on the team this season. Knuckles had 245 digs and 35 aces last season.

The Nebraska football team is also recruiting Akana’s brother. Tausili Akana is considered the No. 31 player in the country in the 2023 class by 247Sports. Tausili Akana was in Nebraska last weekend to attend the spring match and check out the football program again.

