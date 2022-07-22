 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska volleyball commit Harper Murray leads US to finals of Pan American Cup

  • Updated
Maggie Mendelson with Team USA 2022

The United States junior national volleyball team, which includes Nebraska freshman middle blocker Maggie Mendelson, has a 4-0 record this week at a tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

 USA VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska volleyball recruit Harper Murray helped lead the United States junior national volleyball team to the championship match of the under-19 Pan American Cup with a 3-0 win against the Dominican Republic on Friday evening in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Americans were in control for most of Friday’s semifinal match in a 25-13, 25-22, 25-15 win.

Murray, an outside hitter from Michigan and the No. 1 national recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, led the U.S. with 10 points on eight kills, one block and one ace serve.

The Americans will play Brazil in the title match on Saturday. Brazil beat Puerto Rico 3-2 in the other semifinal.

The American team includes Nebraska freshman middle blocker Maggie Mendelson, along with Husker commits Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly and Murray.

Jackson had seven kills. Mendelson had seven points with five kills, one block and one ace serve.

Reilly was the U.S setter and helped the team have a 39-18 advantage in kills.

