Nebraska volleyball back in top 10 as key matchup looms
HUSKER VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska volleyball back in top 10 as key matchup looms

  Updated
Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 10.3

Nebraska celebrates a kill in the third set against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

After a 4-0 start to the Big Ten season, the Nebraska volleyball team has moved up to No. 10 in the AVCA rankings.

Nebraska (10-3) returned to the top 10 for the first time in three weeks following sweeps against Michigan (Friday) and Michigan State (Sunday).

Nebraska has a big match on Friday at No. 13 Penn State (11-3) in a matchup of the teams tied for first in the Big Ten.

Nebraska and Penn State did not play last season after the matches were canceled due to COVID-19 issues for Penn State. Nebraska has won two straight in the series. Each of the past four matches in the series has gone five sets.

There are four Big Ten teams ranked in the top eight of the poll — Wisconsin (fourth), Purdue (sixth), Ohio State (seventh) and Minnesota (eighth) — but they each have at least one league loss. Ohio State is 2-2 in the league, with losses against Purdue and Penn State.

Texas is still No. 1 in the poll, followed by Pittsburgh and Louisville.

Creighton (15-2) is 19th.

Four Downs: Teddy Prochazka's debut, and three more Husker takeaways

