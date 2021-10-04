Nebraska volleyball back in top 10 as key matchup looms

Nebraska celebrates a kill in the third set against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
After a 4-0 start to the Big Ten season, the Nebraska volleyball team has moved up to No. 10 in the AVCA rankings.
Member benefits
• Texts from top columnists
• The most breaking news
• Husker History photo galleries
• Cutting-edge commentary
Nebraska (10-3) returned to the top 10 for the first time in three weeks following sweeps against Michigan (Friday) and Michigan State (Sunday).
Nebraska has a big match on Friday at No. 13 Penn State (11-3) in a matchup of the teams tied for first in the Big Ten.
Nebraska and Penn State did not play last season after the matches were canceled due to COVID-19 issues for Penn State. Nebraska has won two straight in the series. Each of the past four matches in the series has gone five sets.
There are four Big Ten teams ranked in the top eight of the poll — Wisconsin (fourth), Purdue (sixth), Ohio State (seventh) and Minnesota (eighth) — but they each have at least one league loss. Ohio State is 2-2 in the league, with losses against Purdue and Penn State.
Texas is still No. 1 in the poll, followed by Pittsburgh and Louisville.
Creighton (15-2) is 19th.
Photos: Nebraska sweeps Michigan State to stay unbeaten in Big Ten play
Nebraska celebrates a kill by Madi Kubik (10) against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Keonilei Akana serves in the first set against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins goes for a kill in the first set against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez dives for a ball just out of her reach in the first set against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Lauren Stivrins celebrates a point in the second set against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Lindsay Krause goes for a kill in the first set against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska celebrates a wild kill by Lexi Sun (11) in the third set against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Keonilei Akana returns a serve from Michigan State in the first set on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska football recurit Tausili Akana (center) claps for the Huskers after their first-set win against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Lexi Sun serves the ball in the third set against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey (3) reacts after losing a point in the second set against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Michigan State's Celia Cullen celebrates a point in the second set against Nebraska on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) and Lauren Stivrins (26) just miss a block in the second set against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey (3) celebrates a kill against Michigan State in the first set on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska players react while watching a replay as the referee reviews a challenged call by Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey (3) spikes the ball past Michigan State's Naya Gros (17) on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Madi Kubik returns a Michigan State serve in the first set on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kenzie Knuckles bumps the ball back into the court in the first set against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Kayla Caffey (left) dives for a ball in the third set against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska's Anni Evans prepares to serve against Michigan State in the second set on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Nebraska celebrates a kill in the third set against Michigan State on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
The Nebraska 2000 National Championship Team is honored between the second and third sets on Sunday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or
bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!