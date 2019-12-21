Nebraska volleyball assistant Kayla Banwarth named head coach at Ole Miss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska will work quickly to hire a new coach, Cook said. Also, Nebraska first-year video coordinator Beau Lawler will likely join Banwarth's staff as an assistant coach at Ole Miss.

Nebraska was Banwarth’s first full-time coaching job after the former Husker ended a playing career with the United States women’s national team that included winning the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics.

"I am pumped for Kayla and this opportunity for her to lead the Ole Miss program," said Cook in a news release. "In her three years as a coach here, Kayla helped us win a Big Ten championship and an NCAA championship, and she played a huge role in coaching our liberos and helping our six-rotation hitters become great passers.

“She also did a tremendous job on the recruiting trail. Her story of going from a walk-on to a U.S. Olympic team libero is an incredible one, and she will get to build on that legacy at Ole Miss. They are fortunate to land a talented up-and-coming coach like Kayla."

In 2018 Nebraska’s defense was one of the best in the nation, in large part thanks to the Huskers' back-row defensive players. Nebraska finished the season with a .144 opponent hitting percentage which ranked third in the nation and was the Huskers' best mark since 2005. Nebraska libero Kenzie Maloney was an AVCA third-team All-American.