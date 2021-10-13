Nebraska unfazed by busy schedule, dominates Indiana to continue spotless start in Big Ten

But Nebraska playing well is another sign of the improvement of the team during the past four weeks. Cook said team captains Nicklin Hames, Lauren Stivrins and Kenzie Knuckles made sure the Huskers were prepared to play well.

“They understand what has to happen,” Cook said. “And I think they’re doing a good job of making sure the freshmen understand that.”

The great start to the Big Ten season for Kubik hasn’t stopped yet. She led the Huskers with 16 kills on .308 hitting.

Kubik has led the Huskers in kills in seven straight matches. During the Big Ten season, her 4.25 kills per set rank third in the Big Ten.

Freshman right-side hitter Lindsay Krause added 10 kills on .400 hitting. She had a hot start to the match that included kills on five of her first eight attempts without an error.

The other freshman hitter, Ally Batenhorst, had five kills and hit .714.

Middle blocker Calllie Schwarzenbach had three kills on just four attempts. One of the teaching points from the match is that Schwarzenbach should have played more sets, Cook said.

But Cook was impressed with the nine set assists for libero Lexi Rodriguez, who has to set when Hames digs a shot.