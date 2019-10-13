The start of the match was not as good for the Huskers. Michigan went on a 7-0 run early in the first set without having a kill because of ace serves and Nebraska hitting errors.
But the Huskers kept chipping into the lead, and surged ahead when freshman libero Kenzie Knuckles served a 6-0 run that included two aces for a 20-18 lead. Then at the end of the set, Stivrins got a couple of big kills.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
Nebraska hit just .108 in the set, but held Michigan to negative .029 hitting, with just six kills and seven hitting errors.
In the second set Nebraska led 20-15, but couldn’t stop another Michigan serving run that tied the match. But Sun came up big down the stretch with three kills and a block in the final six rallies as the Huskers won the set 25-22 for a 2-0 match lead.