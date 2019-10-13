{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs Michigan, 10.13

Nebraska players celebrate taking a set against Michigan on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Outside hitter Lexi Sun had 12 kills and seven blocks to lead the No. 5 ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 25-21, 25-22, 25-14 win against Michigan Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Sports Center.

Michigan lost for the first time in Big Ten play, while Nebraska (13-2, 5-1 Big Ten) finished off a two-win weekend.

Nebraska held one of the best offenses in the Big Ten to a season-worst .019 hitting percentage.

Nebraska outblocked Michigan 11-3. Callie Schwarzenbach added five blocks.

Lauren Stivrins added 11 kills on .647 hitting. Kenzie Knuckles had three ace serves and 10 digs.

After hitting .609 in the final set, Nebraska finished with a .280 hitting percentage.

The start of the match was not as good for the Huskers. Michigan went on a 7-0 run early in the first set without having a kill because of ace serves and Nebraska hitting errors.

But the Huskers kept chipping into the lead, and surged ahead when freshman libero Kenzie Knuckles served a 6-0 run that included two aces for a 20-18 lead. Then at the end of the set, Stivrins got a couple of big kills.

Nebraska hit just .108 in the set, but held Michigan to negative .029 hitting, with just six kills and seven hitting errors.

In the second set Nebraska led 20-15, but couldn’t stop another Michigan serving run that tied the match. But Sun came up big down the stretch with three kills and a block in the final six rallies as the Huskers won the set 25-22 for a 2-0 match lead.

