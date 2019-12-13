Nebraska sweeps Hawaii in Sweet 16, advances to take on Wisconsin

Hawaii took a 21-19 lead on a serving error and blocking error from Nebraska.

Hawaii had the first chance to win the set after taking a 24-23 lead, but then served way long on set point. Hawaii got a second set-point chance later when the Rainbow Wahine blocked Madi Kubik after Nebraska had a bad pass. But Nebraska fought off that set point, too, with a tip by Nicklin Hames.

Then Sweet got just the second block of the set for the Huskers to give them a 28-27 lead. So Nebraska had survived and had match point. Hawaii made a hitting error, so the Huskers finished the set on a 3-0 run to win 29-27.

The second set was close, too, until Kubik served a 5-0 run for a 21-17 lead that included one ace.

Nebraska led 24-19 but needed five set points to finish off Hawaii after the Rainbow Wahine went on a 3-0 run. But Hawaii had a blocking error at the finish, so Nebraska won the set 25-22 and took a 2-0 match lead.

In the third set, Nebraska got out to a quick 5-1 lead. Hawaii made another run, but then Lauren Stivrins got a couple of kills as Nebraska reclaimed an 11-9 lead. Then Sun and Sweet had back-to-back kills as the lead reached 15-12.