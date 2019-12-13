Nebraska sweeps Hawaii in Sweet 16, advances to take on Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Lexi Sun had 13 kills on a .619 hitting percentage, and Jazz Sweet added 12 kills to lead the Nebraska volleyball team to a 29-27, 25-22, 25-19 win against Hawaii on Friday in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
Nebraska advances to play No. 5 Wisconsin in the Elite Eight at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Wisconsin has beaten Nebraska twice this season.
There were some poor stretches of play for the Huskers, and too many in-the-net calls (five), but the end result is Nebraska swept a match in the Sweet 16.
The Huskers ended Hawaii’s 13-match winning streak.
Nebraska’s defense got better adjusted to the Hawaii hitters as the match went along. Hawaii had a negative hitting percentage in the second set.
For the match, Nebraska had a .312 hitting percentage and held Hawaii to .192 hitting.
Callie Schwarzenbach had five blocks, and Kenzie Knuckles had 14 digs.
Nebraska got outplayed for much of the first set but still found a way to win a close one. Hawaii made all the scrappy plays it was expected to. The Rainbow Wahine had six more digs and five more kills than Nebraska in the set.
Nebraska was playing catch-up for most of the first set when Hawaii was digging a lot of hard shots and Nebraska was making blocking errors.
Hawaii took a 21-19 lead on a serving error and blocking error from Nebraska.
Hawaii had the first chance to win the set after taking a 24-23 lead, but then served way long on set point. Hawaii got a second set-point chance later when the Rainbow Wahine blocked Madi Kubik after Nebraska had a bad pass. But Nebraska fought off that set point, too, with a tip by Nicklin Hames.
Then Sweet got just the second block of the set for the Huskers to give them a 28-27 lead. So Nebraska had survived and had match point. Hawaii made a hitting error, so the Huskers finished the set on a 3-0 run to win 29-27.
The second set was close, too, until Kubik served a 5-0 run for a 21-17 lead that included one ace.
Nebraska led 24-19 but needed five set points to finish off Hawaii after the Rainbow Wahine went on a 3-0 run. But Hawaii had a blocking error at the finish, so Nebraska won the set 25-22 and took a 2-0 match lead.
In the third set, Nebraska got out to a quick 5-1 lead. Hawaii made another run, but then Lauren Stivrins got a couple of kills as Nebraska reclaimed an 11-9 lead. Then Sun and Sweet had back-to-back kills as the lead reached 15-12.
A block by Callie Schwarzenbach gave Nebraska a 20-17 lead. Sun’s 13th kill of the match came on match point.
