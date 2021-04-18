Nebraska sweeps Baylor in NCAA Sweet 16 without Stivrins

No Lauren Stivrins for the Nebraska volleyball team? At least for one match, it wasn’t a deal breaker.
Playing without its All-American middle blocker, fourth-ranked Nebraska still won in three sets in its NCAA Sweet 16 match against No. 11 Baylor on Sunday in Omaha, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19.
Some uncertainty about Nebraska’s ability to advance arrived prior to the match, when news came that Stivrins would not play in the match. Stivrins has an unspecified injury, according to the Husker Sports Network.
Stivrins was at the match, but not in uniform. She spent time both sitting in a chair near the court, but also got up to encourage her teammates.
Radio analyst Lauren West said Stivrins could be able to play if Nebraska advanced in the tournament.
Stivrins didn’t play in the third set of its second-round win against Texas State, and Nebraska's Madi Kubik said the rest of the team was prepared for the fact that Stivrins isn’t 100% healthy for the tournament.
So, Callie Schwarzenbach got the start at middle blocker. She was the starter as a freshman and sophomore.
Nebraska’s serving, and Baylor’s struggling in that area, was a key factor. Nebraska had eight ace serves, while Baylor made eight serving errors.
Nebraska finished with a .222 hitting percentage and held Baylor to .141. Nebraska had 41 kills and Baylor 31.
Lexi Sun led the Huskers with 12 kills and five ace serves. Jazz Sweet had another pretty good match, with seven kills on .160 hitting. Kayla Caffey had seven kills. Schwarzenbach had five blocks and three kills.
Yossiana Pressley led Baylor with 15 kills, but Nebraska held her to a .205 hitting percentage. The rest of the team combined for just 16 kills.
Nebraska has reached the Elite Eight for a ninth straight season.
The Huskers will play the winner of Sunday afternoon’s match between No. 5 Texas and No. 12 Penn State.
Nebraska has won all 32 matches its played against Baylor, but this was the first in an NCAA tournament.
NU had a bad start to the match before having a big turnaround. Baylor led the first set 10-5, and Nebraska’s serve-receive wasn’t good, and its passing wasn't strong enough to get its middle blocker a hitting attempt until 25 rallies into the set.
But Nebraska took its first lead of the match during a 3-0 run for an 18-16 lead. Schwarzenbach had a block and a kill in that run. Nebraska won nine of the last 14 points of the set.
The Huskers had a great start to the second set, getting out to a 5-1 lead. And after Caffey crushed a kill almost straight down to the floor and Hayley Densberger served an ace, Nebraska led 16-8 and was on its way to a 2-0 set lead.
In the third set Nebraska trailed 13-9, but soon a 5-0 run gave the Huskers a 14-13 lead, setting up a big finish. Nebraska had another 3-0 run for a 17-14 lead. Sun and Kubik each had big kills down the stretch as Nebraska won the set 25-19 to win the match.
Check back for updates to this story.
Photos: Huskers get back into Elite Eight with sweep of Baylor
