Nebraska sweeps Baylor in NCAA Sweet 16 without Stivrins

Nebraska finished with a .222 hitting percentage and held Baylor to .141. Nebraska had 41 kills and Baylor 31.

Lexi Sun led the Huskers with 12 kills and five ace serves. Jazz Sweet had another pretty good match, with seven kills on .160 hitting. Kayla Caffey had seven kills. Schwarzenbach had five blocks and three kills.

Yossiana Pressley led Baylor with 15 kills, but Nebraska held her to a .205 hitting percentage. The rest of the team combined for just 16 kills.

Nebraska has reached the Elite Eight for a ninth straight season.

The Huskers will play the winner of Sunday afternoon’s match between No. 5 Texas and No. 12 Penn State.

Nebraska has won all 32 matches its played against Baylor, but this was the first in an NCAA tournament.

NU had a bad start to the match before having a big turnaround. Baylor led the first set 10-5, and Nebraska’s serve-receive wasn’t good, and its passing wasn't strong enough to get its middle blocker a hitting attempt until 25 rallies into the set.

But Nebraska took its first lead of the match during a 3-0 run for an 18-16 lead. Schwarzenbach had a block and a kill in that run. Nebraska won nine of the last 14 points of the set.