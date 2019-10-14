The Nebraska volleyball team stayed ranked No. 5 in the AVCA poll after wins last week against Michigan State and Michigan.
None of the top five teams in the poll last week lost, so the top-five in the poll remained the same.
Wisconsin swept Minnesota on Sunday, beating the Gophers for the first time since 2014, and moved up one spot to No. 6. The Badgers have the best start to the Big Ten season with a 6-0 record, only two sets lost and top-10 wins against Penn State, Nebraska and Minnesota.
This week Nebraska (13-2) hosts No. 20 Purdue on Wednesday and goes to Maryland on Saturday.
Creighton made a jump to a season-best 11th in the poll after a top-10 win against Marquette.
Louisville, coached by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly, moved up two spots to No. 23.