NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18

Nebraska’s Lexi Sun (from left) hits the ball while Stanford’s Audriana Fitzmorris and Holly Campbell try to block during the first set Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

No. 1 vs. No. 2 on the volleyball court received a lot of national attention last week.

It also led to a big number for the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska's volleyball match against Stanford on Sept. 18 was the most-watched volleyball match in BTN history, according to Nielsen. The rematch of last year's national championship averaged 226,765 viewers, which eclipsed a previous mark set by a 2018 Nebraska-Minnesota match.

In addition to the television broadcast, the FOX Sports app live stream brought in over 718,000 minutes of total consumption, which also broke a record for the most-watched BTN volleyball stream ever.

Stanford won the match in four sets and moved back to the No. 1 ranking this week.

