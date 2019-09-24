No. 1 vs. No. 2 on the volleyball court received a lot of national attention last week.
It also led to a big number for the Big Ten Network.
Nebraska's volleyball match against Stanford on Sept. 18 was the most-watched volleyball match in BTN history, according to Nielsen. The rematch of last year's national championship averaged 226,765 viewers, which eclipsed a previous mark set by a 2018 Nebraska-Minnesota match.
In addition to the television broadcast, the FOX Sports app live stream brought in over 718,000 minutes of total consumption, which also broke a record for the most-watched BTN volleyball stream ever.
Photos from the Stanford match
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik goes up for a shot in the first set against Stanford as Lexi Sun looks on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (bottom, left) and Madi Kubik (top) block a Stanford shot from Audriana Fitzmorris for a point in the second set on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (right) and Madi Kubik go up for a block in the second set against Stanford on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Callie Schwarzenbach (25) goes up for a kill in the first set against Stanford on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26) goes up for a kill attempt in the first set against Stanford’s Kendall Kipp (10) on Wednesday at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik attacks against Stanford on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun (left) blocks a Stanford shot during the first set on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Stanford’s Kathryn Plummer makes a dig during the first set against Nebraska on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska and Stanford play on the Huskers' new volleyball court Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Callie Schwarzenbach rises on an attack as Stanford’s Kathryn Plummer (bottom left) and Madeleine Gates (15) try to block during the first set on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska players celebrate getting a point against Stanford during the first set on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Kenzie Knuckles (2) bumps during the first set against Stanford on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun (11) hits the ball while Stanford’s Audriana Fitzmorris (12) and Holly Campbell (3) try to block during the first set Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s head coach John Cook (left) and Stanford’s head coach Kevin Hambly talk before Wednesday's match at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun (from left) hits the ball while Stanford’s Audriana Fitzmorris and Holly Campbell try to block during the first set Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Stanford’s Morgan Hentz (9) celebrates getting a point against Nebraska during the fourth set on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik dives trying to keep the ball in play during the third set against Stanford on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s head coach John Cook yells to his team during the fourth set against Stanford on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26) and Nicklin Hames (1) react to a play near the net in the second set against Stanford on Wednesday at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Stanford’s Kathryn Plummer (2) goes for the kill in the fourth set against Nebraska on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Stanford’s Kathryn Plummer (2) attempts a kill in the fourth set against Nebraska on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Stanford’s Meghan McClure (from left), Jenna Gray and Morgan Hentz celebrate getting a point against Nebraska during the fourth set on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Stanford’s Madeleine Gates (15) jumps for the ball during the fourth set against Nebraska on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Stanford players celebrate a point scored against Nebraska in the fourth set on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Megan Miller (3) tries to keep Stanford from getting a point during the fourth set on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska played Stanford on the alternate volleyball floor at the Devaney Sports Center on Wednesday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Nicklin Hames sets the ball in the fourth set against Stanford on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska players celebrate getting a point during the first set against Stanford on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26), Nicklin Hames and Madi Kubik (10) celebrate a Husker point against Stanford on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Nicklin Hames (bottom) and Lauren Stivrens attempt a second set block as Stanford's Madeleine Gates (15) looks on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun (11) dives for a Stanford shot in the first set on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska head coach John Cook (top center) talks to his assembled players before they take on Stanford on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska players prepare to take on Stanford on Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (10) attempts a kill in the first set against Stanford as teammate Kenzie Knuckles looks on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
NU volleyball vs. Stanford, 9.18
Madi Kubik had a career-high 14 kills for the Huskers as they fell 3-1 to Stanford in a rematch of the 2018 national championship game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR