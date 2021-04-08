Nebraska sends three to the Big Ten first team; Minnesota's Samedy named player of the year

Three Nebraska volleyball players — Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun and Nicklin Hames — have been acknowledged as three of the best players in the Big Ten.

Each of them earned first-team all-Big Ten honors. The teams were picked by a vote of the 14 league coaches and announced Thursday, about five days before the NCAA Tournament begins.

Stivrins, Sun and Hames each are repeat selections for the first team. The first team included 22 players this season, which is four more than last season.

Seven of the 22 were unanimous picks, including Stivrins and Sun. The others were Minnesota’s Stephanie Samedy and Regan Pittman; Wisconsin’s Sydney Hilley and Dana Rettke; and Ohio State’s Emily Londot.

For the past three seasons, Stivrins has been a no-doubter for the league awards, earning a unanimous selection to the team all three years. Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, only Kadie Rolfzen and Stivrins have been first-teamers three times.

Stivrins’ .471 hitting percentage ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and fourth nationally. She’s on pace for one of the best hitting percentages in program history.