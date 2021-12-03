Nebraska rides its middle blockers, defense to opening round win in NCAA Tournament

The Huskers will play Florida State (20-9) in the second round at 7 p.m. Saturday.

In the first set, Nebraska raced to an 8-2 lead, when Campbell hit out three times in the first 10 rallies of the match. Nebraska extended its lead when Nicklin Hames served a 5-0 run for a 16-6 lead. The Huskers won the set 25-14.

Campbell managed just five kills in the first set with a negative hitting percentage. Nebraska had 13 kills and hit .300. Stivrins had four kills on six attempts in the set.

In the second set, Campbell hung around a little longer, in part because of a few serving errors by Nebraska.

In the first two sets, Madi Kubik and Ally Batenhorst played outside hitter, and Lindsay Krause played right-side hitter. But for the third set, Lexi Sun and Whitney Lauenstein came in for Batenhorst and Krause.

In the third set, Schwarzenbach entered the match with Nebraska pulling away. She got a big ovation took the floor, and an even bigger reaction when she put down a kill on a slide attack to put the Huskers up 12-4.

