Nebraska rides its middle blockers, defense to opening round win in NCAA Tournament

The Nebraska volleyball team got good matches from its middle blockers in a three-set win against Campbell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
Nebraska’s top-10 defense had a big part in the Huskers winning another match this season during a 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 victory at the Devaney Sports Center.
Campbell struggled to string together kills and finished with a minus-.022 hitting percentage, the lowest for a Nebraska opponent this season. Lexi Rodriguez had 10 digs, and Madi Kubik had eight.
Nebraska got 18 kills combined from its senior middle blockers. Lauren Stivrins had a match-high nine kills with a .412 hitting percentage, and also six blocks and an ace serve. Kayla Caffey added seven kills and three blocks. And senior Callie Schwarzenbach, who started early in the season before Stivrins returned from an injury, entered the match in the third set and had two kills.
Caffey and Stivrins used their size and athleticism to smash down kills against a Campbell lineup that doesn’t have a starter taller than 6-foot.
Nebraska finished with 44 kills and hit .272.
Nebraska, playing in the tournament for the 40th straight season, improved to 34-1 all-time in the first round.
The Huskers will play Florida State (20-9) in the second round at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In the first set, Nebraska raced to an 8-2 lead, when Campbell hit out three times in the first 10 rallies of the match. Nebraska extended its lead when Nicklin Hames served a 5-0 run for a 16-6 lead. The Huskers won the set 25-14.
Campbell managed just five kills in the first set with a negative hitting percentage. Nebraska had 13 kills and hit .300. Stivrins had four kills on six attempts in the set.
In the second set, Campbell hung around a little longer, in part because of a few serving errors by Nebraska.
In the first two sets, Madi Kubik and Ally Batenhorst played outside hitter, and Lindsay Krause played right-side hitter. But for the third set, Lexi Sun and Whitney Lauenstein came in for Batenhorst and Krause.
In the third set, Schwarzenbach entered the match with Nebraska pulling away. She got a big ovation took the floor, and an even bigger reaction when she put down a kill on a slide attack to put the Huskers up 12-4.
