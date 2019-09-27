The start of the Big Ten Conference volleyball season was what Nebraska expected with a major challenge, but the Huskers rallied to win a five-set match at Illinois on Friday.
Third-ranked Nebraska won the final two sets for a 25-22, 25-27, 26-28, 25-22, 15-10 against the No. 20 Illini in Champaign, Illinois.
Junior right-side hitter Jazz Sweet led the Huskers with a career-high 17 kills, and had a very good .333 hitting percentage.
Nebraska (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten) had 13 blocks in the match, with eight from Callie Schwarzenbach, and five each from Lexi Sun and Lauren Stivrins.
Madi Kubik had two big kills in the third set, and finished with 11. Schwarzenbach was also aggressive on offense with eight kills on .583 hitting.
In the tie-breaking fifth set Nebraska rushed out to a 5-2 lead after a kill on an out-of-system kill by Kubik.
Illinois rallied and cuts its deficit to 8-7, but then Nebraska got another big point on a kill by Sweet for a 9-7 lead. Then Kubik hit a shot off the blockers for another kill, putting Nebraska up 10-7.
Illinois got its deficit to one point again, but Kubik had back-to-back kills. On set point Stivrins crushed a kill down the line on a slide play.
Illinois won two close sets, in the second and third set.
In the second set Illinois led 18-13, but Nebraska fought back, in part thanks to kills by Sweet and blocks by Stivrins.
Nebraska had one set point chance, but was blocked. Illinois won four of the final five rallies of the set to win and tie the match at 1-1. After hitting .321 in the first set, Nebraska hit just .104 in the second set.
Nebraska had the better start to the third set, but Illinois had the better finish. Nebraska led the set 15-12, but then Nebraska’s passing wasn’t as good. Illinois won 13 of the next 18 rallies to take a 23-20 lead.
The end of the set went back-and-forth, with the Illini finally winning on its fourth set point with a block.
In the fourth set Nebraska took a 14-11 lead. Illinois rallied and cut its deficit to 22-21, but Nebraska got a block from Callie Schwarzenbach to take the 24-22. On set point Hayley Densberger served an ace, and Nebraska had forced a fifth set.
Illinois (5-5, 0-1) was playing at home for the first time since the first week of the season, and played in front of a sold out crowd at Huff Hall.
