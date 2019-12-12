Nebraska notes: Cook having fun watching Huskers, Nebraska in its element against Hawaii, Stivrins' family still in two places

Not on the beach this time: Nebraska and Hawaii haven’t played since 2007. But the two schools did play in beach volleyball last spring in Honolulu.

Hawaii won the dual 4-1, but Nebraska’s top team of Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames did pull an upset in winning at the No. 1 spot in a match televised on local TV, and that’s something Stivrins and Hames were still proud of Thursday. There are only a few of the Hawaii indoor players that also play on the beach team, and none of them were in the lineup against the Huskers in March.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Now the Nebraska players are eager to play Hawaii when Nebraska is back playing its No. 1 sport on the indoor court.

“I’m excited for us to go out there and show them what a Big Ten block looks like, and a Big Ten back row,” Stivrins said. “I’m excited for this matchup.”

Badgers not looking past Texas A&M: There is a lot of anticipation for a possible all-Big Ten regional final match between Wisconsin and Nebraska. It would be the third time they’ve played this season, with the Badgers winning each in sweeps.

The Wisconsin players were asked on Thursday about a possible third match against Nebraska. They gave brief answers, and said they were focused on Texas A&M.