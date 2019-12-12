Nebraska notes: Cook having fun watching Huskers, Nebraska in its element against Hawaii, Stivrins' family still in two places

MADISON, Wis. — More than once this season, Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook has said that he feels like this year’s team is really fun to watch.
“Sometimes I’m sitting there watching and I forget about coaching and I’m just enjoying watching them compete,” Cook said.
It’s another season that finds the Huskers in a familiar spot, playing in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The sixth-ranked Huskers play No. 18 Hawaii in a Sweet 16 match on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
What does Cook find fun about watching this team play?
“We play hard, we play together, we play with emotion and passion, we make big plays offensively and defensively,” Cook said. “We are able to make big comebacks, and do things like that. We’re really good out-of-system. We play really good volleyball with passion, and these guys like playing with each other and they have a lot of fun.
“Sometimes they have a little too much fun for me. It’s over my fun-level schedule.”
Nebraska right-side hitter Jazz Sweet thinks Nebraska’s blocking and offensive balance are some of the reasons it would be hard to play the Huskers.
“I think it would be really hard to scout our team,” Sweet said. “I wouldn’t want to be one of the players that has to do it.”
Not on the beach this time: Nebraska and Hawaii haven’t played since 2007. But the two schools did play in beach volleyball last spring in Honolulu.
Hawaii won the dual 4-1, but Nebraska’s top team of Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames did pull an upset in winning at the No. 1 spot in a match televised on local TV, and that’s something Stivrins and Hames were still proud of Thursday. There are only a few of the Hawaii indoor players that also play on the beach team, and none of them were in the lineup against the Huskers in March.
You have free articles remaining.
Now the Nebraska players are eager to play Hawaii when Nebraska is back playing its No. 1 sport on the indoor court.
“I’m excited for us to go out there and show them what a Big Ten block looks like, and a Big Ten back row,” Stivrins said. “I’m excited for this matchup.”
Badgers not looking past Texas A&M: There is a lot of anticipation for a possible all-Big Ten regional final match between Wisconsin and Nebraska. It would be the third time they’ve played this season, with the Badgers winning each in sweeps.
The Wisconsin players were asked on Thursday about a possible third match against Nebraska. They gave brief answers, and said they were focused on Texas A&M.
Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield took it from there.
“You just had an entire island of people irritated with that question,” said Sheffield, jokingly. Nebraska, after all, also has to beat Hawaii.
Briefly
* The Stivrins’ girls are each still playing in the NCAA Tournament, and one of their parents will still be there to watch them. Mom will be in Madison to watch Lauren, while dad will head to Austin, Texas, to watch Amber’s Louisville team play the Longhorns. That’s a flip from which child they each watched last weekend.
* Once again ESPN has sent its top volleyball broadcast team of Paul Sunderland and U.S. national team coach Karch Kiraly to the regional where Nebraska is playing. Nebraska’s match on Friday won’t be on TV. But if the Huskers advance, Saturday’s match will be on ESPNU at 5 p.m.
* The Big Ten Conference leads the way with five schools in the Sweet 16 (Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue). This is the 12th straight year that at least five Big Ten teams reached the Sweet 16.
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Nebraska Volleyball Practice, 12.12
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.