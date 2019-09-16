Ready or not, Nebraska is the No. 1-ranked volleyball team in the country.
And that ranking will be put to a major test in just two days when the Huskers play No. 2 Stanford. The Nebraska-Stanford match is on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska (7-0) moved up one spot to No. 1 when the new poll was announced on Monday afternoon.
Nebraska earned 37 of the 64 first-place votes and 1,550 overall points. Stanford got 23 first-place votes and 1,538 points. Texas, Pittsburgh and Minnesota also got first-place votes.
And while it may come as a surprise, Nebraska hasn’t been ranked No. 1 during the regular season since the 2016 season, despite the fact that Nebraska played in the championship match the last two years.
In each of the previous two seasons Nebraska has lost some matches during the regular season that kept them from being No. 1, before having great finishes to the season. Nebraska was ranked No. 5 when it won the national championship in 2017.
And to start the 2018 season Nebraska was ranked No. 2, and was No. 6 when the Huskers reached the national championship.
Nebraska moved up this week after No. 1 Stanford lost for the first time season, against then- No. 8 Minnesota in four sets.
Nebraska is the only team in the top-four of the rankings that is undefeated.
The Huskers season hasn’t been all smooth though, either, as the Huskers learn to play with two freshmen starters.
Nebraska needed five sets to beat No. 25 San Diego during the second week of the season. And last week the Huskers had to rally to beat unranked Loyola Marymount in four sets at the end of there-match weekend.
Stanford (5-1) has played a more challenging schedule than Nebraska, and will be playing a fourth consecutive top-10 team on Wednesday.
The Cardinal have wins against No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Penn State and No. 7 Florida.
Nebraska coach John Cook doesn’t know if the Huskers are an obvious No. 1 team just yet.
“(Stanford) has played a couple of top-10 teams, I think three or four, and we haven’t played any,” Cook said. “We haven’t proven anything yet. We’ve taken care of business and beaten a couple of ranked teams and some very good teams.”
