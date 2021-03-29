Nebraska moves up in volleyball rankings as regular season nears finish

The Nebraska volleyball team moved up to No. 4 in the coaches' poll ahead of the final week of the regular season.

The Huskers have been ranked either fourth or fifth the entire season.

Nebraska (14-2) moved up one spot after Texas dropped from second to fifth after its loss against unranked Rice last week.

Wisconsin (11-0) is No. 1 in the poll, followed by Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska and Texas.

Nebraska is scheduled to finish the regular season this week hosting No. 11 Penn State (9-5) on Thursday and Friday. But there is some uncertainty whether those matches will be played after Penn State canceled its matches last week due to COVID-19 cases with its program.

There will be some big differences in the number of matches each team has played going into the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin has played 11, while Kentucky has played 20 and Texas 22. Teams in the Southeastern Conference and Big 12 played matches during both the fall and spring.

The NCAA Tournament bracket will be announced Sunday.