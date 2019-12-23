Nebraska moves up in final volleyball rankings

The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked No. 5 in the final coaches’ poll of the year, which was released on Monday afternoon.

Nebraska only trails the four teams that made the NCAA Final Four in the poll. National champion Stanford is No. 1, followed by Wisconsin, Baylor and Minnesota.

Nebraska finished with a 28-5 record, with four of the five losses coming against the teams that played in the championship match. Nebraska lost to Stanford once and Wisconsin three times, including when Wisconsin ended Nebraska's season in the NCAA Elite Eight. Nebraska’s other loss was against Purdue.

Nebraska was No. 6 going into the postseason, and jumped Pittsburgh and Texas in the final poll. Minnesota also moved up after starting the postseason ranked No. 7.

Nebraska has been ranked in the top eight of the final poll for eight straight years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Creighton (25-6) dropped to No. 16 after losing against Minnesota in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers held the No. 1 ranking for one week, in September, but quickly dropped out of the top spot after losing against Stanford. Nebraska’s lowest ranking was eighth.