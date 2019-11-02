The only regular season match this season with Nebraska and Penn State in volleyball – this awesome rivalry where the matches always seem to go five sets, or be played in the NCAA Tournament, or both – came on Saturday.
Nebraska really made it count. Again.
Lexi Sun had 20 kills and Madi Kubik had 15 kills to help lead the eighth-ranked Huskers team to a five-set win against No. 7 Penn State, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13 at the Devaney Sports Center.
It’s the highest-ranked opponent Nebraska (18-3, 10-2 Big Ten) has beaten this season, after losing matches against top 15 teams in Stanford and Wisconsin. It also ended Penn State’s eight match winning streak.
Nebraska has now won nine of the last 10 matchups against the seven-time national champs, coming over five seasons. Seven of the matches in the series in that stretch have been five setters, including each of the last four.
“Super match. I mean, it doesn’t get any better than that,” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “Both teams played great. It was great volleyball, both teams played really hard and nothing but respect for Penn State.”
At different points in the match Nebraska had it all going -- the defense, an aggressive offense no matter the set, the blocking – to get the win. Nebraska’s 14 blocks helped limit powerful Penn State to a .166 hitting percentage. Nebraska had out killed Penn State 66-54, with Nebraska hitting .210.
It was a great win for a Nebraska team looking to show it belongs in the elite even with a roster without a senior and two freshmen in huge roles.
“I just think that Penn State is a great team and it just showed a lot of the work that we’ve been putting in this past week has not gone unnoticed,” said Husker junior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins. “And I was really proud of how her team came together.”
Callie Schwarzenbach had a season-best nine blocks to lead the Huskers. Freshman libero Kenzie Knuckles had 24 digs, including three in one rally.
Stivrins added 14 kills on .308 hitting, and Jazz Sweet had 13 kills. Nebraska had four players with double-digit kills, and Penn State just two. Right-side hitter Jonni Parker led the Nittany Lions with 16 kills.
It was a match where there were stretches where it was just a brutal fight to get a ball to hit the floor. Nebraska has 85 digs,and Penn State had 75.
A match that went 2 hours, 50 minutes came down to the final set, and Nebraska got an early charge with back-to-back kills by Kubik for a 4-2 lead. Nebraska never trailed from there, but Penn State got really close. Sun had another kill, and then Nicklin Hames – the 5-foot-10 setter – a big block for a 9-5 lead.
Penn State got three consecutive blocks and got its deficit to 10-9, but Schwarzenbach ended that run with a block. And then Sun got a block, too, and the momentum was back with Nebraska.
Penn State stopped Nebraska’s first match point attempt with a block. But then Kubik got the winning point with a quick kill to the floor on a set from Hames.
Sun was relieved that Kubik ended the match.
“She’s a stud,” Sun said. “I think we’ve known that, and I think that she proved that tonight again.”
Nebraska’s defense only let Penn State get six kills on 33 attempts in the fifth set.
Penn State got five of its 13 blocks in the fifth set, but Nebraska’s players were doing as they were told.
“I told them, ‘We’re not tipping, we’re swinging.’ And they swung,” Cook said. “The Penn State block was there, so we were going to go down swinging if we were going to go down. But we found a way and Nicklin made a great set, and Madi made a great kill on match point there.”
Kubik, the freshman from Iowa who seems to be improving each week, had three kills and no errors in the final set.
“In game five (Madi) teed off on a couple of balls,” Cook said.
In the first set Penn State actually led 8-4, doing so by getting kills on six of its first nine attempts.
Then Nebraska really flipped the set. The Huskers did so by challenging Penn State with aggressive serving, and by out blocking Penn State 5-0 in the set. Nebraska won 11 of the final 14 rallies of the set.
At the same time as the defense was getting better Nebraska’s offense was turning low-percentage plays – bump sets, out-of-system sets from players other than the setter and back-row attacks – into high-percentage plays. On one such play, Kubik got a kill from a bump set from Hames from off the court all the way to the opposite pin. Sweet was also aggressive on getting kills on out-of-system sets, part of her five kills in the set.
Hames had 54 assists. But also getting assists for the Huskers, on out-of-system plays were Hayley Densberger, Kubik, Stivrins and Knuckles.
What Nebraska did getting kills on Hames’ bump sets, and other out-of-system plays, made a big impact on the match, Cook said.
“Those are huge kills, because when you got your setter bump setting they think, ‘OK, we’re going to win this point,’” Cook said. “This team has really embraced that we’re still in-system when we’re out-of-system, and Nicklin has to be maybe the best bump setter in the country. She puts balls where we can get swings and kills and she had a couple of really nice ones tonight. There was one great play in set one, that’s an ESPN highlight play.”