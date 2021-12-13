Nebraska has played a lot of great volleyball matches. Here's why Saturday at Texas joins the list

“The past couple of years we’ve kind of come up short and not played great in that final game,” Hames said. “And everyone stepped up in this team. And it wasn’t perfect, but I was our way and we had each others’ backs and we outhearted and out-teamed them I feel like. So that’s what’s the most special part about. We finally got over the hump, and we did it together.”

This was a flawed team, with Cook searching for a second outside hitter to take hold of the job and keep it for part of the season. The right-side hitter spot had a little of that, too.

But it’s a flawed team that’s now two wins from a national championship.

“I think this team has been through the wringer pretty much this season,” senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said. “We’ve kind of had a lot of trial and error, and things that didn’t really go our way. But all of it has led us to where we are.”

Texas had the No. 1 offense in the nation. But Nebraska’s defense helped the Huskers win another match, holding Texas to .250 hitting, its fourth-lowest of the season.