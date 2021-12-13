Nebraska has played a lot of great volleyball matches. Here's why Saturday at Texas joins the list

Wins against Washington in the 2008 regional final in Seattle, against Penn State in the 2017 national semifinals in Kansas City, and the 2015 sweep of Texas in the championship match in Omaha have new company on the list of Nebraska’s greatest wins in volleyball.
Welcome to the club, 2021 Elite Eight takedown of Texas.
Nebraska’s four-set win against the Longhorns on Saturday joins the list of best wins for a few reasons. First, Nebraska beat Texas on its home court in a hostile environment. There were some timeouts where it was hard for the Huskers to hear what was being said in the huddle.
Nebraska also wasn’t expected to win, with Texas ranked No. 2 and NU No. 10. Just as impressive, Nebraska's season went from good — the Huskers finished second in the Big Ten — to great in about 2½ hours.
Nebraska lost three straight matches in September, and after one of those matches Nebraska coach John Cook said, "We did nothing."
Later, Nebraska’s players talked about having a come-to-Jesus moment, which was rare for a program not accustomed to losing streaks. There was another stretch when Nebraska lost three times in four matches.
Flash forward 12 weeks and Cook was dripping wet after getting doused with water by the players in the locker room in Austin.
"I told the team this is one of — I don't know if I want to use the word greatest — but it was one of the most satisfying wins to come here and win, especially with the season we’ve had and the setbacks we’ve had,” Cook said. “Losing matches, and all of that. But we’ve been really close, and (Saturday) they put it together.”
Cook has gotten Nebraska to the Final Four 10 times, but usually he’s done so as one of the frontrunners. Nebraska was the underdog last week.
Nebraska is the lowest-seeded team (10th) to advance to the Final Four since unseeded BYU made it in 2014.
After Lindsay Krause got the final kill, the players celebrated on the court. Assistant coach Jaylen Reyes jumped into the arms of associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand.
Then the celebration moved to the locker room.
“I don’t know if you can tell, but we’re soaking wet,” Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames said. “You can kind of see it in coaches' hair. Just really excited. I think we were kind of in shock there for a second. We really believed in ourselves, when I don’t think a lot of people did that we would win that game.”
Nebraska had come up short in the Elite Eight the past two seasons — against Wisconsin in 2019 and Texas last season.
“The past couple of years we’ve kind of come up short and not played great in that final game,” Hames said. “And everyone stepped up in this team. And it wasn’t perfect, but I was our way and we had each others’ backs and we outhearted and out-teamed them I feel like. So that’s what’s the most special part about. We finally got over the hump, and we did it together.”
This was a flawed team, with Cook searching for a second outside hitter to take hold of the job and keep it for part of the season. The right-side hitter spot had a little of that, too.
But it’s a flawed team that’s now two wins from a national championship.
“I think this team has been through the wringer pretty much this season,” senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins said. “We’ve kind of had a lot of trial and error, and things that didn’t really go our way. But all of it has led us to where we are.”
Texas had the No. 1 offense in the nation. But Nebraska’s defense helped the Huskers win another match, holding Texas to .250 hitting, its fourth-lowest of the season.
“Texas hasn’t seen a defense like us. And we told them that,” Cook said. “They haven’t played anybody that plays defense like us. So we thought that was our strength going in — our edge, or our trump card. If our legion of boom (back row defense) back there could make those hitters think a little bit and frustrate them that would be our shot.”
The Texas players and coaches were extremely disappointed to come up short of winning a national title again, after losing in the title match last season against Kentucky.
“I thought (Nebraska) played extremely well on the defensive side,” Texas coach Jerritt Elliott said. “And they clearly won the serve-and-pass game. We had 23 errors between the serve and pass, and they had 14. Pretty much our whole offense because of our passing we had to just live and die by (outside hitters Logan Eggleston and Skylar Fields). So it was really difficult (Saturday) to get in any kind of rhythm.”