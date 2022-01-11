Nebraska great, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Larson to start coaching career at Texas

Jordan Larson, one of the best indoor women’s volleyball players in the world, will begin her coaching career with the Texas Longhorns.

Texas announced on Tuesday that the former Nebraska All-American will join the team as one of its two full-time assistant coaches under coach Jerritt Elliott.

The 35-year-old Larson is finishing up her professional career and is scheduled to play in a pro volleyball league in Dallas this winter.

Last summer, Larson led the United States to its first Olympic gold medal in volleyball.

Larson replaces Tonya Johnson, who accepted the head coach position at LSU.

"This is a home run hire," said Elliott in a news release. "To have the most accomplished outside hitter in the history of USA Volleyball come be part of our program is so exciting. For our athletes that aspire to be part of the national team to have someone that eats, drinks and sleeps volleyball will be an incredible opportunity. Jordan loves the game, wants to give back and will be a great mentor to all of the ladies that come into our program."