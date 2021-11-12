Nebraska fights off Maryland in tight second set en route to a sweep

The Nebraska volleyball team won a suspenseful second set that allowed the Huskers to get a sweep against Maryland on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Madi Kubik led the Huskers with 14 kills in the 25-11, 26-24, 25-18 win. Lauren Stivrins had a great match with seven kills on .583 hitting. She also had seven blocks.

Lexi Rodriguez led Nebraska’s strong back-row defense with 22 digs. Nebraska also had 11 blocks, limiting Maryland to a .000 hitting percentage.

Nebraska was wanting a win in a bad way after winning just once over its past four matches (each loss against a top-15 team). The Huskers improved to 18-6 overall and 12-3 in the Big Ten.

Most of the suspense came in the second set, won by the Huskers 26-24 to take a 2-0 match lead. Nebraska fought off three set points for Maryland.

Nebraska trailed almost the entire set, by as many as four points. But the Huskers pulled close at the finish, and then finished the set on a 5-0 run.

Whitney Lauenstein blasted a shot off the blockers to win a long rally and tie the match at 24. Then she helped Nebraska win the next point, too, with a block. Maryland got a good hitting attempt on Nebraska’s set point, but Laila Ricks hit out and Nebraska won the set.