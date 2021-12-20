 Skip to main content
Nebraska ends season with another top-5 finish in volleyball poll; Texas drops after loss to Huskers
Nebraska ends season with another top-5 finish in volleyball poll; Texas drops after loss to Huskers

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.18

Nebraska players huddle during the NCAA Tournament championship match against Wisconsin on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

 JEFF DEAN, The Associated Press

The Nebraska volleyball team finished the season ranked in the top five for the 15th time during John Cook’s 22 seasons as head coach.

The final rankings for this season came out Monday, with Nebraska finishing No. 2 in the poll after its NCAA runner-up finish.

Wisconsin beat the Huskers in five sets in the title match on Saturday.

Nebraska (26-8) made a big jump after being ranked No. 10 to start the NCAA Tournament. It’s Nebraska’s highest ranking of the season, topping a brief appearance at No. 3 in September before Nebraska lost three straight matches.

The top four in the poll are Wisconsin, Nebraska, Louisville and Pittsburgh.

Texas (27-2) dropped from second to fifth in the poll after its loss against Nebraska in the NCAA Elite Eight.

Creighton (31-4) is 22nd.

The Big Ten teams were rewarded for a successful tournament, with Illinois moving into the rankings to make seven Big Ten teams in the top 20: Wisconsin (first), Nebraska (second), Purdue (sixth), Minnesota (seventh), Ohio State (11th), Illinois (16th) and Penn State (17th).

Final Four team: Nebraska’s Madi Kubik and Nicklin Hames were named to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team, joining Wisconsin's Anna Smrek and Dana Rettke, Louisville's Anna DeBeer and Pittsburgh’s Leketor Member-Meneh. Smrek was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Blocking Badgers: Wisconsin out blocked the Huskers 24-10 in the championship match. The 24 blocks are tied for the most in a match this season, and the most against Nebraska in the Cook era at Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

