Nebraska ends season with another top-5 finish in volleyball poll; Texas drops after loss to Huskers

The Nebraska volleyball team finished the season ranked in the top five for the 15th time during John Cook’s 22 seasons as head coach.

The final rankings for this season came out Monday, with Nebraska finishing No. 2 in the poll after its NCAA runner-up finish.

Wisconsin beat the Huskers in five sets in the title match on Saturday.

Nebraska (26-8) made a big jump after being ranked No. 10 to start the NCAA Tournament. It’s Nebraska’s highest ranking of the season, topping a brief appearance at No. 3 in September before Nebraska lost three straight matches.

The top four in the poll are Wisconsin, Nebraska, Louisville and Pittsburgh.

Texas (27-2) dropped from second to fifth in the poll after its loss against Nebraska in the NCAA Elite Eight.

Creighton (31-4) is 22nd.

The Big Ten teams were rewarded for a successful tournament, with Illinois moving into the rankings to make seven Big Ten teams in the top 20: Wisconsin (first), Nebraska (second), Purdue (sixth), Minnesota (seventh), Ohio State (11th), Illinois (16th) and Penn State (17th).