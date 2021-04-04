Nebraska earns No. 5 overall seed for NCAA volleyball tournament and first-round bye

The Nebraska volleyball team has earned the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, it was announced on Sunday afternoon.
Nebraska has a 14-2 record and had a 2-2 record against ranked teams, with losses against fifth-ranked Minnesota and No. 11 Ohio State.
The top five seeds are No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Minnesota, No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Nebraska.
If the top teams advance, Nebraska could face Baylor in the Sweet 16, Texas in the Elite Eight and Wisconsin in the national semifinals.
After a first-round bye, Nebraska will play the winner of Texas State-Utah Valley in the second round on April 15 at 2:30 p.m.
Texas State (30-8) won the Sun Belt, and Utah Valley (14-5) won the Western Athletic Conference.
In the new format for this season only all six rounds of the tournament will be played in Omaha from April 14-24, with the top 16 teams earning a bye in the first round.
Five of the top 16 seeds are from the Big Ten: No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 3 Minnesota, No. 5 Nebraska, No. 7 Purdue, No. 9 Ohio State and No. 13 Penn State.
Louisville, coached by former Husker player and coach Dani Busboom Kelly, is the No. 11 seed.
Nebraska was also the No. 5 seed last season.
Check back for updates to this story.
