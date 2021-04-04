 Skip to main content
Nebraska earns No. 5 overall seed for NCAA volleyball tournament and first-round bye
HUSKER VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska earns No. 5 overall seed for NCAA volleyball tournament and first-round bye

  • Updated
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 3.20

Nebraska’s Nicklin Hames (left) and Lexi Sun celebrate a point during Nebraska's three-set win against Iowa on March 20.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska volleyball team has earned the No. 5 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, it was announced on Sunday afternoon.

Nebraska has a 14-2 record and had a 2-2 record against ranked teams, with losses against fifth-ranked Minnesota and No. 11 Ohio State.

The top five seeds are No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Minnesota, No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Nebraska.

If the top teams advance, Nebraska could face Baylor in the Sweet 16, Texas in the Elite Eight and Wisconsin in the national semifinals.

After a first-round bye, Nebraska will play the winner of Texas State-Utah Valley in the second round on April 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Texas State (30-8) won the Sun Belt, and Utah Valley (14-5) won the Western Athletic Conference.

In the new format for this season only all six rounds of the tournament will be played in Omaha from April 14-24, with the top 16 teams earning a bye in the first round.

Five of the top 16 seeds are from the Big Ten: No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 3 Minnesota, No. 5 Nebraska, No. 7 Purdue, No. 9 Ohio State and No. 13 Penn State.

Louisville, coached by former Husker player and coach Dani Busboom Kelly, is the No. 11 seed.

Nebraska was also the No. 5 seed last season.

Check back for updates to this story.

The NCAA volleyball tournament will soon be in Omaha. Here are the details — the bracket, the arrivals, the court setup, the hotels, etc.
Decision to have 16 fewer teams for NCAA volleyball tournament wasn’t revisited (and more details about the tournament)
'I think it’s ridiculous we’re at 48': John Cook pushes for late changes to NCAA Tournament

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

