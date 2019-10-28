{{featured_button_text}}
After last week's loss against Purdue, the Nebraska volleyball team had dropped out of the top-five of the coaches’ poll for the first time this season.

Nebraska (16-3) is No. 8 in the AVCA poll released on Monday, dropping three spots from last week. Nebraska is now just one spot ahead of Creighton (17-3) at No. 9.

Each of the top two teams last week – Baylor and Stanford – lost last week, so Texas moved up to No. 1.

Wisconsin is now the highest-ranked Big Ten Conference team at No. 4.

This week, Nebraska plays Rutgers on Friday and No. 7 Penn State on Saturday.

