Nebraska, Creighton volleyball players ace toughest test yet at Pan American Cup, advance to semis

The United States under-21 national volleyball team improved to 3-0 at the Pan American Cup with a four-set win against previously unbeaten Argentina on Thursday.

The Americans won 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 27-25 in La Paz, Mexico. Merritt Beason, a right-side hitter for Florida, led the U.S. with 25 kills.

With the win, the U.S. wins its pool and advances straight to Saturday’s semifinals.

Creighton sophomore Norah Sis had 15 points (13 kills, one block and one ace serve). Sis scored the final three points of the close fourth set for the Americans. It came on the same night her classmate at Papillion-La Vista, Jordy Bahl, won a national championship with the Oklahoma softball team.

Nebraska freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick had eight points (two kills, five blocks and one ace serve). Libero Lexi Rodriguez was credited with 19 digs and 14 excellent serve receptions.

