Nebraska, Creighton to play volleyball match in September at CHI Health Center Omaha

The Nebraska vs. Creighton volleyball match will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 at CHI Health Center Omaha, Creighton announced on Tuesday.

The match is being played in Omaha in back-to-back seasons because that’s the site of the 2022 NCAA Final Four.

“That’s the deal we made, just because the Final Four is there,” Nebraska coach John Cook said in April. “So we thought it would be important to go up there for them, for us, for the fans.”

Nebraska hasn’t yet announced its full schedule for the season, but a few nonconference opponents have been revealed, including Ole Miss, Long Beach State, Stanford and Kentucky.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.