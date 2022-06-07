Nebraska, Creighton players help Team USA cruise to win at Pan American Cup

The United States under-21 national team, which includes two Nebraska players, had a lopsided 3-0 victory against Costa Rica on Tuesday night to open the Pan American Cup in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

The American side never trailed in its 25-8, 25-4, 25-8 victory, which took just 59 minutes to complete.

Bekka Allick, a Nebraska freshman from Waverly, had six points with four kills and two blocks. Nebraska’s Lexi Rodriguez had 18 digs.

Norah Sis, a sophomore from Creighton, had three kills and three digs.

The United States scored the first six points of the match and opened up a 19-0 lead to begin set two, with Sis on the floor to start both runs. A victory was never in question for the U.S., which hit .712 and held Costa Rica to minus-.075 hitting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.