Nebraska, Creighton move up in volleyball poll ahead of Wednesday's match; Caffey earns Big Ten award

The Nebraska volleyball team’s match against Creighton this week will once again be a showdown of ranked teams.

Nebraska has moved up one spot to No. 3, while Creighton moved into the rankings at No. 19.

The teams play on Wednesday at the CHI Health Center Omaha at 6:30 p.m. (TV is FS1).

Creighton (6-0) wasn’t ranked last week but made a big jump after beating then-No. 3 Kentucky last week 3-0. Kentucky was the national champion last season, although three All-American players from that team have moved on.

Kentucky dropped to No. 8 in the new poll.

Also on Monday, Nebraska’s Kayla Caffey was chosen as the Big Ten defensive player of the week.

The senior middle blocker from Chicago averaged a team-high 1.56 blocks per set in helping Nebraska to wins against Omaha, Georgia and Arizona State. She also hit .405 last week.

