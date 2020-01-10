Nebraska beach volleyball to kick off eighth season in Texas

The Nebraska beach volleyball team has a new destination this season, with the Huskers scheduled to play in a tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. The Huskers will play 26 matches as part of their 2020 schedule announced Friday.

Nebraska’s season will begin Feb. 26 when the Huskers host Park University (Missouri). Other home opponents will be Wayne State, Ottawa (Kansas) and Missouri Baptist. The Huskers' home matches are closed to the public because of space limitations inside the Hawks Championship Center.

Nebraska's first road trip will be to Fort Worth for the Horned Frogs Challenge on Feb. 28-29. NU will play six matches that weekend against Texas A&M-Kingsville, TCU, Louisiana Monroe and Abilene Christian at TCU's home facility.

The annual spring break trip to Hawaii begins with March 19 matches against Chaminade and Grand Canyon on Queen's Beach in Honolulu. The Hawaii Invitational will be played March 21-22 on Queen's Beach, where the Huskers will face Grand Canyon, Hawaii and Washington.

Nebraska's final match in Hawaii will be against Washington at the Ching Complex on March 23. After that, Nebraska will play six matches in Irvine, California, from March 26-28.