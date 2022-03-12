Nebraska beach volleyball team goes 0-5 in stacked Queen's Cup in Hawaii

The Nebraska beach volleyball team finished with an 0-5 record at the Queen’s Cup in Honolulu this weekend. Three of Nebraska's losses in the tournament came against top-10 teams.

In its final match of the tourney on Saturday, Nebraska lost to UC Davis 3-2.

Nebraska’s wins came at the No. 1 flight (Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik) and No. 2 flight (Ally Batenhorst and Keonilei Akana), with both pairs winning close three-set matches. Kubik and Knuckles won 27-25, 23-25, 15-12.

The Huskers (5-9) will take Sunday off before playing Chaminade on Monday and Tuesday in Honolulu.

