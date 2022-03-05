Nebraska beach volleyball team finishes 1-4 at North Florida Invitational

The Nebraska beach volleyball team ended two days of matches in Jacksonville, Florida, with a 3-2 win against Mercer on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Huskers lost against Jacksonville 3-2. The Huskers finished with a 1-4 record at the North Florida Invitational.

During the Huskers’ 3-2 victory against Mercer, the wins came at the No. 2 flight (Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik), No. 3 flight (Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez) and No. 4 (Lindsay Krause and Nicklin Hames).

Nebraska will play matches in Lincoln on Monday and Tuesday, and then go to a tournament in Hawaii later in the week.

