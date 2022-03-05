 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
HUSKER BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Nebraska beach volleyball team finishes 1-4 at North Florida Invitational

  • Updated
  • 0

A deep dive into Nebraska football after the team's first week of spring ball before shifting the conversation to hoops, where Fred Hoiberg's team is suddenly riding a two-game winning streak.

The Nebraska beach volleyball team ended two days of matches in Jacksonville, Florida, with a 3-2 win against Mercer on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Huskers lost against Jacksonville 3-2. The Huskers finished with a 1-4 record at the North Florida Invitational.

During the Huskers’ 3-2 victory against Mercer, the wins came at the No. 2 flight (Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik), No. 3 flight (Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez) and No. 4 (Lindsay Krause and Nicklin Hames).

Nebraska will play matches in Lincoln on Monday and Tuesday, and then go to a tournament in Hawaii later in the week.

Nebraska volleyball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News