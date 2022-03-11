Nebraska beach volleyball team drops matches to California, Hawaii

The Nebraska beach volleyball team took to Queen's Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii for day two of the Queen's Cup Friday. The Huskers faced a pair of top-10 teams, falling 5-0 to California and 5-0 to Hawaii.

Two Husker pairs were able to push Hawaii to a third set. Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez, NU's No. 3 team, lost their first set, 21-19, but rebounded with a 21-19 win. However, Hawaii's team of Sarah Penner and Ilihia Huddleston pulled away 15-5 in the third set.

Hayden Kubik and Whitney Lauenstein dropped their first set to Hawaii's No. 5 pair of Sydney Rau-Kim and Amirah Ali, 21-16, but bounced back to win 21-19. The Husker duo came up just short in the third set, falling 15-12.

The Huskers, now 5-8 this season, will compete in the knockout rounds of the Queen's Cup on Saturday. NU's opponent and match time will be determined late Friday night after day two matches are completed.

