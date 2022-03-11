 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Nebraska beach volleyball team drops matches to California, Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska beach volleyball team took to Queen's Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii for day two of the Queen's Cup Friday. The Huskers faced a pair of top-10 teams, falling 5-0 to California and 5-0 to Hawaii.

Two Husker pairs were able to push Hawaii to a third set. Bekka Allick and Lexi Rodriguez, NU's No. 3 team, lost their first set, 21-19, but rebounded with a 21-19 win. However, Hawaii's team of Sarah Penner and Ilihia Huddleston pulled away 15-5 in the third set.

Hayden Kubik and Whitney Lauenstein dropped their first set to Hawaii's No. 5 pair of Sydney Rau-Kim and Amirah Ali, 21-16, but bounced back to win 21-19. The Husker duo came up just short in the third set, falling 15-12.

The Huskers, now 5-8 this season, will compete in the knockout rounds of the Queen's Cup on Saturday. NU's opponent and match time will be determined late Friday night after day two matches are completed.

Nebraska volleyball logo 2019
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News