Nebraska beach volleyball schedule includes trips to Florida, Hawaii

The Nebraska beach volleyball team has a schedule this season after not playing the sport last year when the indoor season got moved to the spring.
Nebraska will play its first match on Feb. 24 against Oklahoma Wesleyan at NU's indoor sand court at the Hawks Championship Center.
Nebraska will play about 20 matches from Feb. 24 to March 19. Other home matches will be against Wayne State, Park and Ottawa. Nebraska's home matches are not open to the public.
Most of the matches will be on the road, with the Huskers making trips to play in events in Jacksonville, Florida; Honolulu; Northridge, California.
While some schools have beach volleyball teams that have rosters different from their indoor teams, Nebraska’s beach volleyball team is the players from the indoor team.
The full schedule:
February
24- Oklahoma Wesleyan
25- Wayne State, Park
March
4 – Florida International, Coastal Carolina, North Florida (Jacksonville, Florida)
5 – Jacksonville, Mercer (Jacksonville)
8 – Ottawa
10 – TCU, UC Davis (Honolulu)
11 – California, Hawaii (Honolulu)
12 – TBA (Honolulu)
14 – Chaminade (Honolulu)
17 – Cal State Northridge, Concordia (Northridge, California)
18 – Cal State Northridge, The Master’s University (Northridge)
19 – TBA (Irvine, California)
Watch now: The highlights from a thriller in Columbus, where Wisconsin edged Nebraska for the national crown
Nebraska claims first-set victory
BOOM.— Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) December 19, 2021
BIG RED LEADS ONE SET TO ZERO. pic.twitter.com/bFBxA5A6KV
Wisconsin's Ashburn delivers third ace
Ace No. 3️⃣ !!!@izzyashburn2 serving us all the goods this match!— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 19, 2021
WATCH LIVE || ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/DYvqIbXw1I
Hilley's save sets up Smrek's kill for UW
Making it look easy 😅— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 19, 2021
📺 ESPN2#NCAAVB x @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/V8I7WhD7PN
Nebraska bench bringing the energy!
Bench mob things 🤣#NCAAVB x @Huskervball pic.twitter.com/7zvZszTRa6— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 19, 2021
Nebraska wins epic rally to force fifth set
An 𝙄𝙉𝘾𝙍𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘽𝙇𝙀 rally forces a fifth set to decide the National Championship! 😱😱😱— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 19, 2021
📺 ESPN2#NCAAVB x @Huskervball pic.twitter.com/8skxVQzwHC
Huskers can't stop UW's fifth-set run with long rally won by Badgers
Heart. Hustle. Determination. 🤯🤯🤯— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 19, 2021
📺 ESPN2#NCAAVB #SCtop10 x @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/NTDzCGKsbI
UW seals win after breathtaking rally
HOW ELSE WOULD IT END?! AN ABSOLUTE BATTLE ON CHAMPIONSHIP POINT!!!#NCAAVB x @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/5BKee1Obue— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) December 19, 2021
Nebraska fans celebrate at PBA watch party
FIRED UP BACK HOME.— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) December 19, 2021
LET'S GOOOO‼️ pic.twitter.com/gzrebtdKsR