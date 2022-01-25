 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska beach volleyball schedule includes trips to Florida, Hawaii
Nebraska beach volleyball schedule includes trips to Florida, Hawaii

Nebraska vs. Missouri Baptist, 2.26.2019

Nebraska's Mari Kurkova (6) and Madi Kubik celebrate a point during a beach volleyball match against Missouri Baptist at Hawks Championship Center in 2019.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

The latest episode begins with NU's new QB situation. Plus, the guys share thoughts on some interesting comments from a men's hoops player ... among other Husker topics.

The Nebraska beach volleyball team has a schedule this season after not playing the sport last year when the indoor season got moved to the spring.

Nebraska will play its first match on Feb. 24 against Oklahoma Wesleyan at NU's indoor sand court at the Hawks Championship Center.

Nebraska will play about 20 matches from Feb. 24 to March 19. Other home matches will be against Wayne State, Park and Ottawa. Nebraska's home matches are not open to the public.

Most of the matches will be on the road, with the Huskers making trips to play in events in Jacksonville, Florida; Honolulu; Northridge, California.

While some schools have beach volleyball teams that have rosters different from their indoor teams, Nebraska’s beach volleyball team is the players from the indoor team.

The full schedule:

February

24- Oklahoma Wesleyan

25- Wayne State, Park

March

4 – Florida International, Coastal Carolina, North Florida (Jacksonville, Florida)

5 – Jacksonville, Mercer (Jacksonville)

8 – Ottawa

10 – TCU, UC Davis (Honolulu)

11 – California, Hawaii (Honolulu)

12 – TBA (Honolulu)

14 – Chaminade (Honolulu)

17 – Cal State Northridge, Concordia (Northridge, California)

18 – Cal State Northridge, The Master’s University (Northridge)

19 – TBA (Irvine, California)

Nebraska's Rylee Gray medically retires from college volleyball
If NCAA approves it, Kayla Caffey plans to play for Nebraska volleyball in 2022
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

