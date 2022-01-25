Nebraska beach volleyball schedule includes trips to Florida, Hawaii

The Nebraska beach volleyball team has a schedule this season after not playing the sport last year when the indoor season got moved to the spring.

Nebraska will play its first match on Feb. 24 against Oklahoma Wesleyan at NU's indoor sand court at the Hawks Championship Center.

Nebraska will play about 20 matches from Feb. 24 to March 19. Other home matches will be against Wayne State, Park and Ottawa. Nebraska's home matches are not open to the public.

Most of the matches will be on the road, with the Huskers making trips to play in events in Jacksonville, Florida; Honolulu; Northridge, California.

While some schools have beach volleyball teams that have rosters different from their indoor teams, Nebraska’s beach volleyball team is the players from the indoor team.

The full schedule:

February

24- Oklahoma Wesleyan

25- Wayne State, Park

March

4 – Florida International, Coastal Carolina, North Florida (Jacksonville, Florida)