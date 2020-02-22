Nebraska beach volleyball records second straight sweep, moves to 2-0 on season
View Comments

Nebraska beach volleyball records second straight sweep, moves to 2-0 on season

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

For the second consecutive day, the Nebraska beach volleyball team swept Park 5-0 on Saturday at Hawks Championship Center in Lincoln. 

The win moves Nebraska to 2-0 on the season, and the team improves to 10-0 in beach volleyball matches in its home building. 

The No. 1 pairing of Jazz Sweet and Lexi Sun defeated Paula Lauro and Amanda Santos 21-17, 21-17. Nebraska's No. 2 tandem — Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames — rolled to a 21-9, 21-13 triumph against Lorrayne Silva and Amanda Oliveria. 

Nebraska's other three pairings: No. 3 Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles; Hayley Densberger and Callie Schwarzenbach; and Nicole Drewnick and Riley Zuhn each won their matches, too. 

The Huskers will host Missouri Baptist at 11 a.m. Wednesday before making a trip to Fort Worth, Texas, next weekend for the TCU Horned Frogs Challenge. 

Nebraska volleyball logo 2019
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News