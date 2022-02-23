Nebraska beach volleyball match canceled; Huskers host Wayne State on Friday

Nebraska's first beach volleyball match of the season, scheduled for Thursday against Oklahoma Wesleyan, has been canceled due to winter weather and travel conditions in Oklahoma. The teams will attempt to reschedule the match for March.

Nebraska is still scheduled for matches on Friday against Wayne State at 8 a.m. and Park at 4 p.m.

Those matches will have a free live video stream available to watch on Twitter (@HuskerVBall) and on the Nebraska volleyball Facebook page.

With only one sand court, the matches will last a few hours. Nebraska’s home matches are closed to the public because of space limitations inside the Hawks Championship Center.

