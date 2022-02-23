 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Nebraska beach volleyball match canceled; Huskers host Wayne State on Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Missouri Baptist, 2.26.2019

Nebraska's Mari Kurkova (6) sets the ball for Madi Kubik during a beach volleyball match against Missouri Baptist at Hawks Championship Center in 2019.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's first beach volleyball match of the season, scheduled for Thursday against Oklahoma Wesleyan, has been canceled due to winter weather and travel conditions in Oklahoma. The teams will attempt to reschedule the match for March.

Nebraska is still scheduled for matches on Friday against Wayne State at 8 a.m. and Park at 4 p.m.

Those matches will have a free live video stream available to watch on Twitter (@HuskerVBall) and on the Nebraska volleyball Facebook page.

With only one sand court, the matches will last a few hours. Nebraska’s home matches are closed to the public because of space limitations inside the Hawks Championship Center.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Spanish skater failed drug test at Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News