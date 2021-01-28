Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes, girlfriend Kristen Kelsay to go head-to-head this weekend

“We met during recruiting,” Reyes said. “I always give her a hard time, she always says (the 2019 coaches) convention in Pittsburgh, but we technically met in recruiting the year before in Atlanta. We started hanging out at the AVCA convention at last year’s Final Four.

“I guess the only benefit of us not playing in the Final Four is I got to meet Kristen, because if we were playing I wouldn’t have been hanging out with a ton of people. I probably would have been watching video all weekend.”

Reyes says the couple often talk about work but haven't much this week as they prepare to play.

“I think we’ll start talking a lot of volleyball starting Saturday night again,” Reyes said.

“We’re both competitive and we both want to do our teams right, so we try to keep super-professional. The girls (Nebraska players) have been giving me kind of a hard time, and I’m assuming her team has been giving her a hard time about it this week.”

Reyes and Kelsay are the recruiting coordinators for their programs. There are some top prospects in the Big Ten footprint in the class that college coaches are currently evaluating (high school sophomores) whom both programs will likely be making offers to this summer.