NCAA volleyball notes: Campbell’s unorthodox offense, and a former NAIA player playing in Lincoln for the tourney

“I haven’t really seen this system before,” said the 29-year college head coach. “It’s very unusual. Most Big Ten teams it’s smash-mouth. They line it up and here we go, and it’s pretty simple.

“Without getting too complicated, their outside hitters play in the middle position, and the middles play in the outside hitter position. But the middles will go hit middle, and the outsides will go hit outside. I don’t know why. I’d be curious. But they run people all over the place, so it’s kind of confusing in a way because we don’t see that in the Big Ten. We’ll have to prepare well and make sure our players don’t get caught up in all of that.”

But playing a program like Nebraska will be something different for Campbell. Campbell hasn’t played a ranked team since 2010. Meanwhile, Nebraska played two top-10 teams last week.

We made it: Other first-time teams in the tournament are The Citadel, Illinois-Chicago, Mississippi State, South Alabama and West Virginia.

From NAIA to Division I: Florida State defensive specialist Caroline Golden has one of the more unique stories in the tournament, having gone from starting her college career at an NAIA program to playing in the NCAA Tournament for Florida State.