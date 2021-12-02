NCAA volleyball notes: Campbell’s unorthodox offense, and a former NAIA player playing in Lincoln for the tourney

There is only one team that gets to do something for the first time, and that’s the case for Nebraska’s opponent in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament.
Campbell is in the tourney for the first time and will take on 10th-ranked Nebraska in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday in front of about 7,000 fans at the Devaney Sports Center.
Nebraska is making its 39th consecutive appearance and will be playing its 153rd NCAA tourney match.
Campbell got in the tournament by beating High Point in five sets in the Big South Tournament championship match.
Nebraska coach John Cook knows how special this week must be for the Camels.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Cook said. “They had a great win. It was a barn-burner, five-gamer to get here. (Everybody knows) teams play out of their minds when they come here. They give us fits and they play great because it’s exciting."
Campbell didn’t have any players earn first-team all-conference honors.
In the past, Nebraska opponents American, Liberty and Harvard have each taken one set from the Huskers during the first round.
And here’s something Cook said about Campbell’s two-setter offense that you don’t hear very often.
“I haven’t really seen this system before,” said the 29-year college head coach. “It’s very unusual. Most Big Ten teams it’s smash-mouth. They line it up and here we go, and it’s pretty simple.
“Without getting too complicated, their outside hitters play in the middle position, and the middles play in the outside hitter position. But the middles will go hit middle, and the outsides will go hit outside. I don’t know why. I’d be curious. But they run people all over the place, so it’s kind of confusing in a way because we don’t see that in the Big Ten. We’ll have to prepare well and make sure our players don’t get caught up in all of that.”
But playing a program like Nebraska will be something different for Campbell. Campbell hasn’t played a ranked team since 2010. Meanwhile, Nebraska played two top-10 teams last week.
We made it: Other first-time teams in the tournament are The Citadel, Illinois-Chicago, Mississippi State, South Alabama and West Virginia.
From NAIA to Division I: Florida State defensive specialist Caroline Golden has one of the more unique stories in the tournament, having gone from starting her college career at an NAIA program to playing in the NCAA Tournament for Florida State.
Florida State will play Kansas State on Friday in Lincoln before Nebraska’s match.
Unlike college football, in college volleyball, there aren’t a lot of impact players who make it from the lower levels of college to Division I.
Golden is from Mandeville, Louisiana, a town of about 13,000 people, so she wasn’t part of one of the large club programs. Also, she’s 5-foot-9, which isn’t very tall for an outside hitter.
She played her first year of college at William Carey University, an NAIA school in Louisiana, where she had a connection to the head coach. After one season there, she made the jump to Division I at Southeastern Louisiana, where she continued to play outside hitter.
“I wanted to reach for something bigger,” Golden said.
After two seasons at Southeastern Louisiana, she made the jump to Florida State, where she’s played libero and defensive specialist, and is a key reason why serve receive is one of the Seminoles’ strengths.
Now she gets messages from young players asking how she made it to DI.
“I don’t know if there is a lot of people in college who have done that,” she said.
This is her last season, and during her only NCAA Tournament, she’s playing at Nebraska, which Golden calls the “icing on the cake.”
“Nebraska is legendary,” Golden said.
Familiar name: Some trivia about Campbell, Nebraska’s opponent from Buies Creek, North Carolina. The head football coach at the school is former Husker Mike Minter, who played on Nebraska’s national championship teams in 1994 and ’95.
Norris graduate in Lincoln: Norris graduate Molly Ramsey is a freshman defensive specialist for Kansas State. She’s played in 13 matches this season.
Worth quoting: “We heard that Campbell was practicing with crowd noise,” Nebraska’s Madi Kubik said. “I guess that's to get prepared for what it’s going to be like to play in Devaney. But I don’t know if there is anything like it until you actually play in that environment.”
