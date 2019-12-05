NCAA volleyball: Nebraska remains motivated by national championship match loss

How last season ended for the Nebraska volleyball team — just three points away from winning the national championship — helped fuel the program during the offseason.

Stanford beat Nebraska 15-12 in the fifth set of the 2018 national championship match. Husker coach John Cook used that loss as a motivation to be a better coach this season, hoping he could train the players to play better in the biggest moments.

Nebraska begins a new NCAA Tournament on Friday with a first-round match against Ball State, and the goal is always the same: six straight wins for a national title.

And while the motivation of coming up just short in 2018 may have taken a step back during the season when Nebraska was always preparing for its next opponent, that title match loss always remained on the players’ mind.

“It’s definitely been something that we’ve had in the back of our minds,” said Husker junior Lauren Stivrins. “And that picture of Stanford winning is still hanging up in our locker room, so we see it pretty much every day, and we still use it as motivation.