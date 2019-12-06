NCAA volleyball: Nebraska preparing for Missouri's serves, passes in second-round meeting

Nebraska’s Lexi Sun (11) celebrates a point scored in the third set with teammate Callie Schwarzenbach (25) as Anezka Szabo (5) looks on Friday during the NCAA Tournament first round at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Missouri (22-7) at Nebraska (26-4)
Nebraska and Missouri didn’t play in volleyball from 2010 to 2018 after Nebraska's move to the Big Ten, but now the schools will have played in back-to-back years in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska swept the Tigers last year, with only one of the sets being close.
Missouri looked sharp Friday in dominating Northern Iowa 25-11, 25-13, 25-14. The Tigers had a .363 hitting percentage and held UNI to .030 hitting. Missouri has won eight of its last nine matches.
Nebraska coach John Cook says Nebraska has prepared for Missouri all week. The Tigers rank No. 3 nationally in hitting percentage. This will be another opportunity for the Huskers to show off their top-10 defense.
“I just think they have a really good serving and passing team and it sets their offense up to be really successful,” said Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames of the Tigers. “So we’re just going to have to go out there and suffocate them on defense, serve tough and get them out-of-system.”
Ball State vs. Nebraska, 12.6
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26) and Madi Kubik (10) celebrate a block for a point scored in the third set against Ball State during the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ball State vs. Nebraska, 12.6
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ball State vs. Nebraska, 12.6
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26) goes up for a kill in the first set against Ball State as teammates Nicklin Hames (1) and Kenzie Knuckles (2) look on during the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ball State vs. Nebraska, 12.6
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26) elevates for a first-set kill against Ball State’s Natalie Risi (7) during the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ball State vs. Nebraska, 12.6
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins (26) goes for a kill in the first set against Ball State’s Kia Holder (14) and Marie Plitt (5) on Friday during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ball State vs. Nebraska, 12.6
Nebraska’s Jazz Sweet (12) goes for a kill in the second set against Ball State’s Kia Holder (14) during the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ball State vs. Nebraska, 12.6
Nebraska’s Jazz Sweet (12) goes for a kill in the second set against Ball State’s Kia Holder (14) and Marie Plitt (5) during the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ball State vs. Nebraska, 12.6
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik (10) goes for a third-set kill against Ball State during the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ball State vs. Nebraska, 12.6
Nebraska’s Nicole Drewnick (14) collides with teammate Lexi Sun (11) as they were going for the ball in the third set against Ball State on Friday during the NCAA Tournament first round at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ball State vs. Nebraska, 12.6
Nebraska’s Lexi Sun (third right) celebrates a point she scored against Ball State with her teammates in the third set Friday during an NCAA Tournament first-round match at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ball State vs. Nebraska, 12.6
Nebraska’s Nicole Drewnick (14) collides with teammate Lexi Sun (11) as they both were going for the ball in the third set against Ball State on Friday during an NCAA Tournament first-round match at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ball State vs. Nebraska, 12.6
Nebraska assistant coach Jaylen Reyes reaches out to stop Husker player Nicklin Hames from crashing into the sideline board in the third set against Ball State on Friday during the NCAA Tournament first round at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Ball State vs. Nebraska, 12.6
Nebraska’s Madi Kubik celebrates a point against Ball State in the third set of a sweep Friday during the NCAA Tournament first round at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
UNI vs. Missouri, 12.6
Missouri’s Claudia Dillon attempts a kill in the third set against Northern Iowa on Friday during the NCAA Tournament first round at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
UNI vs. Missouri, 12.6
Missouri’s Leketor Member-Meneh celebrates a point in the second set during an NCAA Tournament match against Northern Iowa on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
UNI vs. Missouri, 12.6
Missouri’s Kylie Deberg attempts a kill in the first set against Northern Iowa on Friday during the NCAA Tournament first round at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
UNI vs. Missouri, 12.6
Missouri’s Leketor Member-Meneh serves in the third set of the Tigers' three-set sweep against Northern Iowa on Friday at the NCAA Tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
UNI vs. Missouri, 12.6
Missouri’s Leketor Member-Meneh (2) serves against Northern Iowa in the first set Friday during the NCAA Tournament first round at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
UNI vs. Missouri, 12.6
Missouri players celebrate their three-set sweep over Northern Iowa on Friday during the NCAA Tournament first round at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
UNI vs. Missouri, 12.6
Missouri’s Kylie Deberg (left) attempts a kill against Northern Iowa's Kate Busswitz (12) in the second set Friday during the NCAA Tournament first round at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
UNI vs. Missouri, 12.6
Missouri’s Tyanna Omazic (9) hits past Northern Iowa’s Kate Busswitz in the first set as Kylie Deberg (12) looks on Friday during the NCAA Tournament first round at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
UNI vs. Missouri, 12.6
Missouri’s Kylie Deberg blocks a Northern Iowa shot for a point in the third set on Friday at the NCAA Tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
UNI vs. Missouri, 12.6
Missouri’s Kylie Deberg goes up for an attack in the third set against Northern Iowa on Friday during the NCAA Tournament first round at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
