NCAA volleyball: Nebraska preparing for Missouri's serves, passes in second-round meeting
Ball State vs. Nebraska, 12.6

Nebraska’s Lexi Sun (11) celebrates a point scored in the third set with teammate Callie Schwarzenbach (25) as Anezka Szabo (5) looks on Friday during the NCAA Tournament first round at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Second-round primer

Missouri (22-7) at Nebraska (26-4)

Nebraska and Missouri didn’t play in volleyball from 2010 to 2018 after Nebraska's move to the Big Ten, but now the schools will have played in back-to-back years in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Nebraska swept the Tigers last year, with only one of the sets being close.

Missouri looked sharp Friday in dominating Northern Iowa 25-11, 25-13, 25-14. The Tigers had a .363 hitting percentage and held UNI to .030 hitting. Missouri has won eight of its last nine matches.

Nebraska coach John Cook says Nebraska has prepared for Missouri all week. The Tigers rank No. 3 nationally in hitting percentage. This will be another opportunity for the Huskers to show off their top-10 defense.

“I just think they have a really good serving and passing team and it sets their offense up to be really successful,” said Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames of the Tigers. “So we’re just going to have to go out there and suffocate them on defense, serve tough and get them out-of-system.”

— Brent C. Wagner







