NCAA volleyball: Nebraska gets No. 5 overall seed, could be on path to play Wisconsin

The Nebraska volleyball team has earned the No. 5 overall seed for the NCAA volleyball tournament.

If Nebraska and No. 4 seed Wisconsin each win their first two matches of the, that would put Nebraska in Madison, Wisconsin, for the second week of the tournament. Wisconsin beat Nebraska twice this season.

The top four seeds are No. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Stanford and No. 4 Wisconsin.

Nebraska will play Ball State (20-11) in the first round on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. With a win, Nebraska would play the winner of Northern Iowa-Missouri in the second round.

Baylor is having its best season ever, being ranked in the top 10 for first time and winning its first Big 12 title. The Bears tied Texas for the Big 12 title after beating the Longhorns once. Baylor also good got wins in the nonconference season against Wisconsin, Marquette and Creighton.

Wisconsin played a challenging nonconference schedule and went just 4-4. But the Badgers played great during the Big Ten season, winning the league with an 18-2 record. That included beating Nebraska by sweep twice.

Defending champion Stanford is on an 11 match winning streak and won the Pac-12 with an 18-2 record.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

