NCAA volleyball glance: Minnesota sweeps Louisville handily; Baylor makes first Final Four

Minnesota's attacking trio of Alexis Hart, Adanna Rollins and Stephanie Samedy helped the seventh-ranked Gophers sweep Louisville in the Austin Regional final in the NCAA volleyball tournament on Saturday in Austin, Texas.
Rollins led the charge with 12 kills on a .379 hitting percentage as Minnesota won handily, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16, over Louisville, which is coached by ex-Husker player Dani Busboom Kelly. The Cardinals upset No. 2 Texas on Friday.
Hart and Samedy each chipped in nine kills for the Gophers (26-5), while Aiko Jones led the Cardinals (22-9) with 13 kills on a .310 hitting percentage. Louisville's Alexis Hamilton had a match-high 17 digs.
Minnesota will face the winner of Penn State vs. Stanford in a match Thursday in the Final Four in Pittsburgh.
No. 1 Baylor 3, No. 8 Washington 1: Yossiana Pressley had 24 kills on a .512 hitting percentage to lift the Bears in Waco, Texas, as Baylor secured its spot in Thursday's Final Four in Pittsburgh.
Baylor (28-1) took the first set and dropped the second, before storming back in the next two to win 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18 and capture the Waco Regional title.
Kara Bajema led the Huskies (27-6) with 20 kills, while Samantha Drechsel chipped in 15 more.
Baylor will face Wisconsin in its first-ever Final Four appearance Thursday.