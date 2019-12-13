NCAA volleyball glance: Former Husker Busboom Kelly coaches Louisville to first-ever Elite Eight

Louisville continues to turn heads, this time with a resilient, five-set victory against second-seeded Texas on Friday in Austin, Texas, in the NCAA volleyball tournament Sweet 16.

Former Nebraska player and assistant coach Dani Busboom Kelly, in her third season at the helm of Louisville, led the program to its first-ever Elite Eight appearance with a 25-22, 25-22, 17-25, 18-25, 15-12 victory.

Texas entered the match on a 24-match winning streak in its home building and had won its last 36 home NCAA Tournament contests. The Cardinals are unranked.

The Louisville duo of Aiko Jones (23 kills) and Anna Stevenson (14 kills) led the way for the Cardinals, who won the first two sets before Texas stormed back with two of its own to force a critical fifth set.

Louisville will meet the winner of Minnesota and Florida on Saturday.

No. 4 Wisconsin 3, No. 13 Texas A&M 0: The Badgers' stolid defense stymied the Aggies in a NCAA regional semifinal in Madison, Wisconsin, as Wisconsin swept 25-20, 25-17, 25-23.

Wisconsin (25-6) outblocked Texas A&M 9-2 and held the Aggies (23-8) to a .229 hitting percentage. UW's Dana Rettke led with 14 kills, while Molly Haggerty and Grace Loberg had 12 and 10, respectively.

