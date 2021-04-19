NCAA volleyball glance: Badgers rally in fifth set against Florida to keep title hopes alive

Wisconsin's hopes for a national championship remain intact. Barely.
The top-ranked Badgers outlasted No. 6 Florida 30-28, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12 in the NCAA Tournament on Monday to advance to the Final Four at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Wisconsin will play No. 5 Texas in Thursday's national semifinals.
Molly Haggerty had 17 kills and Dana Rettke added 16 kills and five blocks to lead the Badgers (16-0).
Wisconsin withstood a big match from Thayer Hall, who led the Gators with 23 kills, 16 digs and two blocks.
Wisconsin trailed 9-6 in the fifth set before finishing the match on a 9-3 run. It was sealed by a kill from Rettke.
Huskies survive against Pitt: Pittsburgh's Cinderella run came to an end in the Elite Eight on Monday.
No. 7 Washington, however, needed five sets to put the No. 19 Panthers away.
The Huskies (20-3) overcame an error-ridden first two sets to rally for a 20-25, 21-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-9 victory in the NCAA Tournament.
It was the second rally in as many days for Washington, which rallied to beat Louisville in five sets on Sunday.
Samantha Drechsel had 17 kills on .343 hitting and 11 digs, and Ella May Powell tallied 48 set assists for Washington, which will be making its fifth appearance in the Final Four and first since 2013.
"It's kind of crazy when you've been in a global pandemic, and coming back to campus, trying to practice, play, still get better, when there's so much going on in the world right now," Drechsel said. "I'm not sure if it's really hit me, the gravity of it yet, of all the hard things we've done this season, but I'm excited for what's next."
Pittsburgh (19-5) was the only non-seeded team to reach the Elite Eight.
Platteview graduate Sabrina Starks had a team-best six blocks against the Huskies.
Photos: Nebraska and Texas battle for a spot in the Final Four
