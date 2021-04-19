NCAA volleyball glance: Badgers rally in fifth set against Florida to keep title hopes alive

Wisconsin's hopes for a national championship remain intact. Barely.

The top-ranked Badgers outlasted No. 6 Florida 30-28, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12 in the NCAA Tournament on Monday to advance to the Final Four at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Wisconsin will play No. 5 Texas in Thursday's national semifinals.

Molly Haggerty had 17 kills and Dana Rettke added 16 kills and five blocks to lead the Badgers (16-0).

Wisconsin withstood a big match from Thayer Hall, who led the Gators with 23 kills, 16 digs and two blocks.

Wisconsin trailed 9-6 in the fifth set before finishing the match on a 9-3 run. It was sealed by a kill from Rettke.

Huskies survive against Pitt: Pittsburgh's Cinderella run came to an end in the Elite Eight on Monday.

No. 7 Washington, however, needed five sets to put the No. 19 Panthers away.

The Huskies (20-3) overcame an error-ridden first two sets to rally for a 20-25, 21-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-9 victory in the NCAA Tournament.

It was the second rally in as many days for Washington, which rallied to beat Louisville in five sets on Sunday.