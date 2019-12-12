NCAA volleyball: Breaking down the four teams in the Madison Regional

Nebraska

Who to watch: The Huskers are extremely hard to beat when Madi Kubik gets going (See Minnesota match in Minneapolis). The Big Ten freshman of the year is averaging 2.75 kills and 2.51 digs per set in her first season with the Huskers. … Junior outside hitter Jazz Sweet had one of her best games of the season last week against Missouri, finishing with 17 kills on 32 swings.