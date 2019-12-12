NCAA volleyball: Breaking down the four teams in the Madison Regional

Nebraska
Record: 27-4 (17-3 Big Ten, tied for 2nd place).
AVCA ranking/tournament seed/RPI: 6/5/8.
Coach: John Cook (20th season, 587-80).
Location: Lincoln.
Last 10 matches: 9-1.
Notable wins: No. 18 Creighton, 3-1; No. 7 Penn State, 3-2; at No. 7 Minnesota, 3-2.
Road to regional: beat Ball State, 3-0; beat Missouri, 3-1.
Who to watch: The Huskers are extremely hard to beat when Madi Kubik gets going (See Minnesota match in Minneapolis). The Big Ten freshman of the year is averaging 2.75 kills and 2.51 digs per set in her first season with the Huskers. … Junior outside hitter Jazz Sweet had one of her best games of the season last week against Missouri, finishing with 17 kills on 32 swings.
Hitting pct.: .272.
Opp. hitting pct.: .150.
Hawaii
Record: 26-3 (14-2 Big West, 1st place).
AVCA ranking/tournament seed/RPI: 18/12/11.
Coach: Robyn Ah Mow (3rd season, 64-20).
Location: Honolulu.
Last 10 matches: 10-0.
Notable wins: No. 21 San Diego, 3-2; No. 13 Washington, 3-1; No. 20 San Diego, 3-0.
Road to regional: beat Northern Colorado, 3-0; beat No. 20 San Diego, 3-0.
Who to watch: Senior setter Norene Iosia was named Big West player of the year after averaging 5.64 assists per set and a team-high 2.86 digs per set in Hawaii's 6-2 system. Iosia can contribute in other ways. She has a team-best 48 aces and can help on the attack if necessary. … Hanna Hellvig was named Big West freshman of the year and averages 3.14 kills per set.
Hitting pct.: .250.
Opp. hitting pct.: .164.
Wisconsin
Record: 24-6 (18-2 Big Ten, 1st place).
AVCA ranking/tournament seed/RPI: 5/4/5.
Coach: Kelly Sheffield (7th season, 184-48).
Location: Madison, Wis.
Last 10 matches: 9-1.
Notable wins: at No. 2 Nebraska, 3-0; No. 6 Minnesota, 3-0; No. 5 Minnesota, 3-1; No. 6 Nebraska, 3-0.
Road to regional: beat Illinois State, 3-0; beat UCLA, 3-0.
Who to watch: Dana Rettke, a 6-foot-8 junior middle, is a big part of why the Badgers are so tough on both sides of the net. The Big Ten player of the year is 12th nationally in blocks (1.42 per set), 16th in hitting percentage (.401) and averages 3.77 kills per set. … The Badgers' many offensive weapons are set up by Big Ten setter of the year Sydney Hilley, who averages 12.17 assists per set.
Hitting pct.: .295.
Opp. hitting pct.: .194.
Texas A&M
Record: 23-7 (13-5 SEC, 4th place).
AVCA ranking/tournament seed/RPI: 25/13/12.
Coach: Bird Kuhn (2nd season, 40-20).
Location: College Station, Texas.
Last 10 matches: 8-2.
Notable wins: at No. 15 Kentucky, 3-1; No. 24 Missouri, 3-1; Georgia, 3-0.
Road to regional: beat St. John's, 3-0; beat Rice, 3-0.
Who to watch: Junior setter Camille Conner engineers the Aggie offense. She was named to the all-SEC team after averaging 9.98 assists per set. … The Aggies rely heavily on Hollann Hans, a 6-1 senior outside hitter who has 514 kills, 261 more than the team's No. 2 kills leader. Hans set more than 40 school records during her junior season. She also leads the SEC and is among the national leaders in service aces.
Hitting pct.: .247.
Opp. hitting pct.: .187.