NCAA volleyball breakdown: Three Big Ten teams make Elite Eight

Five days into the shrunk-down NCAA Tournament and we’re down to eight teams. Here’s how things stand in Omaha.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE TRACKER
Saturday’s Sweet 16 match
No. 1-ranked Wisconsin def. No. 14 BYU 3-0
Sunday’s Sweet 16 matches
No. 4 Nebraska def. No. 11 Baylor 3-0
No. 5 Texas def. No. 12 Penn State 3-1
No. 19 Pittsburgh def. No. 3 Minnesota 3-2
No. 6 Florida def. No. 8 Ohio State 3-1
No. 9 Purdue def. No. 16 Oregon 3-1
Sunday’s best
Chiamaka Nwokolo and Sabrina Starks, Pittsburgh: The two Pitt middle blockers combined for 19 kills and 11 blocks to lead 19th-ranked Pittsburgh to a five-set upset of No. 3 Minnesota. Starks is from Springfield, with her home only about 20 miles from the Omaha arena. Pittsburgh has reached the Elite Eight for the first time.
Maria Bogomolaova, Washington: The senior serving specialist served a 6-0 run — including two aces — in the fifth set to lead Washington to the win against Louisville. The Huskies were trailing 11-5 before Bogomolavoa came on to serve. Bogomolova had tears in her eyes after the match.
Skylar Fields, Texas: The senior right-side hitter had a career-high 21 kills and a .500 hitting percentage as Texas rallied to beat Penn State 3-1. Texas is in the regional final for the 15th time in the past 17 seasons.