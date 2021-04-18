NCAA volleyball breakdown: Three Big Ten teams make Elite Eight

Five days into the shrunk-down NCAA Tournament and we’re down to eight teams. Here’s how things stand in Omaha.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE TRACKER

Saturday’s Sweet 16 match

No. 1-ranked Wisconsin def. No. 14 BYU 3-0

Sunday’s Sweet 16 matches

No. 4 Nebraska def. No. 11 Baylor 3-0

No. 5 Texas def. No. 12 Penn State 3-1

No. 19 Pittsburgh def. No. 3 Minnesota 3-2

No. 6 Florida def. No. 8 Ohio State 3-1

No. 9 Purdue def. No. 16 Oregon 3-1

Sunday’s best

Chiamaka Nwokolo and Sabrina Starks, Pittsburgh: The two Pitt middle blockers combined for 19 kills and 11 blocks to lead 19th-ranked Pittsburgh to a five-set upset of No. 3 Minnesota. Starks is from Springfield, with her home only about 20 miles from the Omaha arena. Pittsburgh has reached the Elite Eight for the first time.