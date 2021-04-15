NCAA volleyball breakdown: Six Big Ten teams into the Sweet 16

No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 11 Baylor: These are pretty good teams to be meeting in this round. Baylor was in the Final Four last season and has the reigning national player of the year in outside hitter Yossiana Pressley. The Bears (21-6) have been a bit up and down this season, including a loss against the Texas State squad Nebraska swept Thursday. Baylor beat No. 20 Pepperdine in five sets in the second round.